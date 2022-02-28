The Green Bay Packers are set to play in London after the NFL confirmed teams to play games in the International Series across the 2022 season.

The Packers will become the 32nd team to play in the UK since 2007 when they take to the pitch at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium later this year.

Aaron Rodgers, the league’s back-to-back reigning MVP, is now set to lead the Packers in London, should he commit to the final year of his contract, amid uncertainty in recent years surrounding his future in the game.

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will launches games in Germany when the 2020 Super Bowl champions star at Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena.

The Arizona Cardinals will play in Mexico City, while the Jacksonville Jaguars return to their second home at Wembley Stadium, with the New Orleans Saints also set to play in London at Spurs’ stadium.

“We are very excited to be staging five games outside the United States in 2022, and thank the clubs for their continued commitment to growing the sport internationally,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President, Club Business and League Events. “Our fans in Germany, Mexico and the UK can look forward to seeing some of the most iconic names and biggest stars in the League and enjoying an incredible series of events.”

While Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy admitted he was excited for fans to watch the famous green and gold.

“The Green Bay Packers are excited to make our international debut during the 2022 season,” Murphy said. “Our fans in the UK and elsewhere in Europe have been eagerly awaiting an opportunity to see the Packers play in their backyard, and we know that many of our fans in the United States will travel to London.

“It will be an honor to represent the NFL, as well as Green Bay and the state of Wisconsin, internationally. This will be a great opportunity to introduce the Packers, as well Green Bay and our area, to an international audience and encourage fans in the UK to visit us in person at Lambeau Field.”

The NFL confirmed last year that as part of the league’s expanded regular season to 17 games, that from 2022, four teams from the eligible conference would play a ninth regular-season home game to be designated at a neutral-site in an international game each year.

Details of the dates, matchups and kickoff times will be confirmed as part of the full 2022 schedule announcement later this year.