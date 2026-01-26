Philip Rivers rules himself out of contention for Buffalo Bills head coach vacancy after shock playing return
Philip Rivers came out of retirement to play three games for the Indianapolis Colts last month
Philip Rivers has reportedly withdrawn his name from consideration for the Buffalo Bills' head-coaching vacancy, according to two sources familiar with the decision.
The individuals spoke on condition of anonymity due to the private nature of the discussions, with The Athletic first breaking the news.
The 44-year-old quarterback, who recently emerged from retirement to play three games for the Indianapolis Colts last month, had interviewed with the Bills on Friday.
Buffalo's search commenced on Wednesday, just two days after Sean McDermott's nine-year tenure as head coach concluded.
Rivers was considered a particularly intriguing candidate for the role, despite his lack of prior NFL coaching experience.
Following his initial retirement after the 2020 season and before rejoining the Colts this year, he spent five years coaching a high school team in his native Alabama.
His extensive 18-season NFL career, primarily with the Chargers, provided him with vast offensive knowledge and valuable connections within the league.
Crucially, he commands the respect of Bills quarterback Josh Allen, having mentored him previously, and both share the same agent.
Allen is actively participating in the interview process, which is being led by general manager Brandon Beane and owner Terry Pegula.
Including Rivers, Buffalo has now met with seven candidates, having interviewed Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski on Sunday.
On Monday, the Bills were scheduled to interview Davis Webb, the Broncos' pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, a day after Denver's defeat in the AFC Championship game.
The 30-year-old Webb, a former quarterback, spent three of his seven NFL seasons in Buffalo, predominantly on the team's practice squad. Allen has previously lauded Webb's insights and influence during his time with the franchise.
The Bills' coaching search currently has no definitive timetable, with the club yet to disclose how many more candidates they intend to interview.
