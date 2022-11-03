‘Tenacious’ Quinnen Williams embraces Von Miller advice to spark Jets resurgence

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The destructive nature of Quinnen Williams has helped the New York Jets emerge as dark horses for the play-offs this season. Williams’ ferocious impact on the field has come in his fourth year in the league since being selected third overall from Alabama. But after overcoming injuries and some awkward adjustments, Williams is the spark for a Jets team now 5-3 and looking to disrupt the Buffalo Bills’ coronation in the AFC.

Josh Allen is marching towards a maiden MVP, but the Buffalo passer has previously felt the heat from Williams, who clattered into him two years ago, earning him a tackle for a loss. Now with six sacks for the season, Williams, tagged as a “300-pound bar of soap” at the NFL Draft, is poised to become the first Jets player to reach double digits in that specific category since Mo Wilkerson (12) in 2015.

The 24-year-old’s intensity on the field contrasts with his jovial personality off it. From blessing and thanking himself after sneezing on cameras as a rookie, to the chaotic scenes at training earlier this season when he was drenched in slime by teammates after landing Nickelodeon’s Most Valuable Player of the Week. Williams joked about Allen as a “big dude”, with his relaxed demeanor influenced by brother and teammate Quincy Williams. And while Allen dishes out plenty of punishment himself, he would be wise to lean on his fast release and elusive tendency in the pocket this weekend when the 6 ft 3 in, 303-pound Williams careens in his direction.

So what has changed this season? Williams has been true to his word three years ago when he was drafted, telling the Independent then he would mine the minds of former Alabama prospects in the NFL looking to collect nuggets of information to help him thrive.

“They [Alabama alumni] have helped one million percent,” Williams tells the Independent. “From Jarran Reed to Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, the list goes on… Kareem Jackson.

“I’ve talked to a lot of guys, especially that first year when we were losing. How to handle different stuff. It’s not just Alabama guys either. I’ve gotten close with many NFL players, other dominant defensive tackles.

“Fletcher Cox is somebody I talk to all the time. They help me, we just laugh and joke, talk about being in the NFL and how blessed we are to have this platform. How to overcome adversity, we’ve all been there, especially in the NFL and with injuries. To have those guys to call on and trust, it was definitely needed.”

Allen and the Bills will be prepared for Williams and the Jets’ pass rush, but there is versatility to his game this season. There is enough finesse to move around offensive linemen, but as Aaron Rodgers discovered, Williams can easily plough through you. Packers guard Jon Runyan was left spinning before being shoved into the four-time MVP; a strike for Williams and the Jets to force a fumble. Able to bulldoze his way through opponents evidently delights head coach Robert Saleh, who was effusive about the AFC Defensive Player of the Week from week six.

“He’s playing at a different level right now,” Saleh told the Rich Eisen Show. “Being an interior defensive lineman is one of the hardest positions to learn. In the trenches it’s a different game to college. He had injuries last year, it didn’t derail his season but it didn’t allow him to prepare to play like he is this year. The guy has so much power, strain and tenacity, it’s as good as anybody.

Quinnen Williams embraces former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (Getty)

“He’s the ultimate teammate, the ultimate locker room guy, he’s the ultimate workaround on the practice field, he’s so coachable, he’s a poster child when it comes to being a professional football player.”

Williams is equally gushing about his coach and his “defensive genius”. Micah Parsons might be hard to catch, but Williams’ form has taken him to the periphery of the Defensive Player of the Year conversation, a place he belongs when you consider his immense talent and physical gifts. He is currently ranked third (90.8) by PFF among all interior defensive players, an enormous leap from previous seasons of 67.4, 81.4 and 64.4 last season.

At 5-3 and second in the AFC East, it is tempting to imagine play-off football returning to MetLife, but for now Williams’ focus is clear: “I need to sharpen my axe and sharpen my weapons.

“There’s been a lot of technical advice, I know Fletcher Cox and Chris Jones, they are two guys I talk to a lot and who I intend on becoming and playing like. They give me tremendous advice and technical pointers to use, it’s amazing to have.

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller rushes against Kansas City Chiefs (AP)

“It’s all about developing, the guys have told me, like Von Miller, he always tells me, ‘use one move until they can’t stop it’.

“If you notice every elite guy has an elite move that they use until somebody stops it. Von has the ghost, Aaron Donald got the big cross chop, Fletcher Cox has the stab move, Reggie White had the hump- move. That’s the difference entering the league, as a young guy you just throw moves, but you can’t do that in the NFL, they’re too good. So I’m just working on developing one move so I can dominate.”