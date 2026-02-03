The six players who could be unexpected heroes at Super Bowl 60

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

While much of the Super Bowl 60 spotlight typically falls on star players like Drake Maye and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, history suggests that this Sunday's clash between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks could be decided by less-fancied individuals.

Over the years, numerous unheralded players have stepped up to deliver pivotal performances on American football's biggest stage.

Last year, Milton Williams was instrumental in a dominant defensive display for the Philadelphia Eagles against Kansas City, earning him a lucrative free agent contract with New England this offseason.

The Kansas City Chiefs themselves secured consecutive titles thanks to unexpected heroes; Mecole Hardman scored the decisive touchdown in overtime against San Francisco in Super Bowl 58, while Kadarius Toney's touchdown reception and crucial long punt return proved pivotal in beating the Eagles the previous year.

open image in gallery Mecole Hardman was an unexpected hero at Super Bowl 58 ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The Super Bowl's annals are replete with such stories, from unexpected Most Valuable Players like Larry Brown, Dexter Jackson, and Malcolm Smith, to Jack Squirek's interception returned for a touchdown for the Raiders in Super Bowl 18.

Timmy Smith's 204 rushing yards in his maiden career start for Washington in Super Bowl 22, and David Tyree's iconic "helmet catch" that derailed New England's quest for an undefeated season in Super Bowl 42, all underscore this enduring narrative.

As this Sunday's Super Bowl approaches, here are some of the less-fancied players who could emerge as unlikely heroes:

New England WR Mack Hollins

Now with his fifth team in as many years, Hollins has been an unsung contributor throughout his career, known for unconventional habits like going barefoot and eating without utensils.

Initially making his mark as a valuable special teams player, he also recorded 46 catches for 550 yards in his second-most prolific season.

Hollins secured five deep receptions and converted eight of his nine third or fourth-down receptions into first downs.

Seattle LB Drake Thomas

The third-year undrafted linebacker has become a linchpin in Seattle's formidable defence, starting 16 regular season and playoff games.

Thomas orchestrated one of the season's most crucial defensive plays with an interception in the red zone, helping clinch the Week 18 victory over San Francisco and securing the division title and top seed for the Seahawks.

He concluded the season with 3.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and eight passes defensed, proving effective against both the run and pass.

open image in gallery Drake Thomas could be a key player for the Seahawks ( AP )

New England S Craig Woodson

The fourth-round rookie out of Cal became an instant fixture in New England's defence, logging more snaps in the regular season than any other player in the unit.

Woodson has been solid against both the run and pass, elevating his performance in the playoffs.

He provided the crucial coverage on R.J. Harvey during a pivotal fourth-down stop in the AFC title game that shifted momentum in New England's favour.

open image in gallery Craig Woodson may have a crucial role to play ( Getty Images )

Seattle P Michael Dickson

The longest-serving Seahawks player earned second-team All-Pro accolades this season and has been outstanding in the playoffs.

In the NFC championship game, he pinned the Rams inside their 20-yard line on four of his five punts, with the fifth being muffed, leading to a Seattle recovery at the 17-yard line.

The average post-punt drive in the postseason for opponents has commenced inside the 15-yard line, and Dickson has recorded just three touchbacks all season, with only one in the last 13 games.

New England DT Khyiris Tonga

Tonga has been integral to New England's formidable run defence in his first season with the Patriots, serving as a formidable presence in the middle of the defensive line. He registered a sack in the divisional round and is occasionally deployed on offence as a blocking fullback.

open image in gallery Khyiris Tonga could take centre stage ( Getty Images )

Seattle RB George Holani

The second-year player saw limited offensive action in the regular season but was thrust into a more significant role after Zach Charbonnet sustained a season-ending knee injury in the divisional round.

Holani played a career-best 23 offensive snaps in the NFC title game against the Rams, and his three receptions equalled his total from his first two seasons combined.

He could see extensive use on third down, particularly given his superior pass-blocking abilities compared to starter Kenneth Walker.