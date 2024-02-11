Watch live as fans gather to watch Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as fans gather to watch Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday 11 February.

This year’s big game sees defending champions the Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers.

And Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has Tom Brady in his sights - as he bids to win a third Super Bowl.

Mahomes is preparing to star in his fourth Super Bowl in six seasons in Sunday’s clash against the 49ers in Las Vegas.

Brady’s record seven Super Bowl titles saw him retire from the NFL as the game’s undisputed greatest of all time.

But Mahomes, 28, has the chance to move to within four titles of Brady, who retired at the age of 45.

“If you ask me that question [of emulating Brady] in 15 years, I’ll see if I can get close to seven,” he said in a press conference to preview Sunday’s blockbuster match.

“But seven does seem like a long way away.

“I have won only two Super Bowls so there are a couple of other guys in front of me before I even get close to chasing Tom.”