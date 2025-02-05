Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The head of the union representing NFL referees has criticised allegations that officiating crews are biased in favour of the Kansas City Chiefs "insulting and preposterous", ahead of this Sunday’s Super Bowl where the Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles.

NFL Referees Association executive director Scott Green released a statement thanking Commissioner Roger Goodell for dismissing the allegations and responding to "conspiracy theories" on social media about the Chiefs receiving favourable decisions.

"Commissioner Goodell's comments that it is 'ridiculous' to presume that NFL officials are not doing everything possible to make the right call on every play is spot on," Green said.

"Officiating crews do not work the same team more than twice each regular season. It is insulting and preposterous to hear conspiracy theories that somehow 17 officiating crews consisting of 138 officials are colluding to assist one team."

A handful of high-profile calls in the playoffs appear to have gone in the Chiefs’ favour, which has only fuelled the theories.

In the divisional round, the Houston Texans were penalised for two illegal hits on star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, while in the AFC championship game, Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen was ruled just short of converting a vital fourth-and-1 sneak as Kansas City eventually triumphed 32-29.

Mahomes is also thought to receive additional protection from referees both in the pocket and when he’s acting as a runner near the sideline. Since Patrick Mahomes took over as starting QB in the fall of 2018, he’s led K.C. to a remarkable 17-3 playoff run, with three Super Bowl wins.

However, a deeper look at all penalties shows no signs of systematic bias. The Chiefs have been penalised for 120 more yards than their opponents in the regular season and play-offs since the start of the 2022 postseason.

Kansas City have also been given 10 fewer first downs by penalty on third or fourth down in that span and have had only a small edge in penalty-yard differential in the fourth quarter or overtime of close games.

"There are many things that fans can worry about over a 17-game season, such as coaching decisions, player injuries, the weather and, yes, even close calls on incredible plays made by incredible athletes," Green said. "But you can rest assured that on every single down, NFL officials, both on the field and in the replay booth, are doing everything humanly possible to officiate every play correctly."

