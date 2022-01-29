Tom Brady: NFL superstar to retire after 22 seasons with Patriots and Buccaneers
The legendary quarterback won seven Super Bowl titles, the most recent of which with Tampa Bay last year
Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 seasons combined in the NFL with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The legendary quarterback, the most successful player in the sport’s history with seven Super Bowl titles, confirmed he is calling it a day.
A tweet from Brady’s brand TB12 read: “7 Super Bowl Rings. 5 Super Bowl MVPs. 3 League MVP Awards. 22 Incredible Seasons. Thank you for it all, Tom Brady.”
Brady’s final game came last Sunday in the NFL divisional round of the play-offs, with the 44-year-old falling agonisingly short of a stunning comeback against the Los Angeles Rams, falling 30-27 at Raymond James Stadium.
After being drafted 199th in the 2000 draft by the Patriots, Brady combined with head coach Bill Belichick in one of the greatest sporting dynasties of all time.
The pair delivered six Super Bowl titles before a split in 2020, when Brady moved to Tampa Bay under Bruce Arians.
A miraculous run on the road through the play-offs saw Brady guide the Bucs to the Super Bowl in his debut season.
Brady and the Bucs upset Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field before triumphing 31–23 over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LV.
In a glittering career, Brady holds numerous prestigious records, including the most passing yard (84,520), most passes completed (7,263) and most touchdowns thrown (624).
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies