Tom Brady is not used to watching the Super Bowl at home and is certainly coming to terms with his new life away from the NFL.

After retiring, again, this off season, Brady has been sharing his views on the Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl 57 in Arizona.

And after playing 10 Super Bowls himself, including Super Bowl 55 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Chiefs, Brady joked about being unsure what to do with his hands as he transitions towards his next career.

Brady posted a meme from the movie Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, with the caption: "I'm not sure what to do with my hands.”

Brady also sent a message to the two starting quarterbacks in the game: Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts.

Brady added: “Two of the best tonight in Pat and Jalen. Good luck to KC and Philly, can’t wait to watch.”