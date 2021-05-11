Tom Brady has admitted he is “a little fearful” of his NFL playing career coming to an end.

Brady has won a record seven Super Bowls, having earned six rings with the New England Patriots and one with his current side, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The American left the Patriots for the Buccaneers last year and capped his first season with his new team with the Super Bowl trophy in February.

Brady, 43, also won the MVP award for his performance in that victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, becoming the oldest quarter-back to play, start in or win NFL’s showpiece match – as well as the individual prize.

“I have a lot to give,” Brazy said on an episode of the Hodinkee Radio podcast this Monday.

“I think there’s a lot of time and energy still focused on being a great quarterback, that when that’s done – although I’m a little fearful of it ending – I am open to the belief that there will be a lot of opportunities for me to do things that I haven’t had a chance to do.

“I wasn’t born a prodigy, like a two-year-old the world bestowed greatness on. I had a process I went through.

“I had a lot of normal moments in my life to kind of create a baseline against… I have a lot of things that are relatable to a lot of people, just based on my experience in my life.

“So, I feel like I’m pretty grounded in that sense.”

Brady said, however, that retirement is not yet on his agenda.

“I think I’m just hanging on to those last moments where I still feel like I have the competitive desire to train hard and put my team in a position to succeed,” he added.

“I took on a big challenge going to Tampa. I don’t think the final story has been written yet.”