Travis Kelce admits ‘completely unacceptable’ Super Bowl actions

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has admitted he went too far when he bumped into coach Andy Reid and screamed at him during the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs were down 3-0 when the team lost the ball close to the 49ers end zone and Kelce was furious with Reid after the coach opted to take him out of the play.

Kelce stormed up to Reid and barged into the 65-year-old coach while shouting into his face. Reid was briefly knocked off balance and turned away from Kelce as his player continued to yell in anger.

Kelce addressed the situation Wednesday on New Heights, his podcast with his brother, longtime Philadelphia Eagles centre Jason Kelce.

During the second quarter of the game on Sunday, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed a long pass to Mecole Hardman and Reid took Kelce out of the game for the next play. The play resulted in a fumble by Isiah Pacheco that San Francisco recovered. After the play, a fuming Kelce caused Reid to stumble.

The brothers talked through it on the podcast.“People are all over this, and I mean, I get it,” Travis Kelce said.

“You crossed a line,” Jason Kelce said. “I think we can both agree on that.”

“I can’t get to the point where I’m that fired up that I’m bumping coach and it’s getting him off balance and stuff. When he stumbled, I was like ‘Oh (expletive)’ in my head,” Travis Kelce said.

Travis Kelce won a third Super Bowl title with the Chiefs (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

“Or even, let’s be honest, the yelling in his face, too,” Jason Kelce said. “I think there’s better ways to handle this retrospectively.”

“Yeah. I know,” Travis Kelce said. “I’m a passionate guy. I love Coach Reid. Coach Reid knows how much I love to play for him, how much I love to be a product of his coaching career.”

Travis Kelce said he and Reid have discussed it and “chuckled” about it.