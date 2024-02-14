Travis Kelce’s brother calls him out over Andy Reid confrontation at Super Bowl

Jason Kelce called out his brother Travis after the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end shoved Andy Reid during the Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday (11 February).

The Chiefs were down 3-0 when the team lost the ball close to the 49ers end zone, and Travis was furious with the coach after he opted to take him out of the play as his girlfriend Taylor Swift watched on.

Travis barged into Reid, shouting in his face.

Speaking about the incident on their New Heights podcast, Jason told his brother "crossed the line."