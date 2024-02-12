White House punts on question over Taylor Swift attending Chiefs visit

The White House did not confirm whether Taylor Swift would be attending the White House with the Kansas City Chiefs when they visit after their Super Bowl win.

On Monday (12 February) after the Chiefs' victory against the San Francisco 49ers, a reporter asked Karine Jean-Pierre whether the singer would be accompanying her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, on the traditional trip.

"That's going to be up to the to the Chiefs... I can't speak to attendance and who will be here," the White House press secretary said.

Swift was in attendance at Sunday's game in Las Vegas, kissing Kelce on the field after his win.