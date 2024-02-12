Blake Lively was caught swearing by the Super Bowl cameras while watching the Kansas City Chiefs play alongside Taylor Swift.

The cameras panned to the longtime friends numerously throughout the Chiefs’ win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, 11 February.

The actor was seen jumping up and down excitedly while clinging to Swift before appearing to shout: “Shut the f**k up!”

The Gossip Girl star wasn’t shy about who she was supporting, wearing Chiefs’ colours with a red Adidas tracksuit and white tank top.