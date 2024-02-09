Travis Kelce has revealed how he is preparing for the Super Bowl - by listening to Taylor Swift’s song “Anti-Hero” every day.

Speaking ahead of the big game - which takes place in Las Vegas on Sunday 11 February - the NFL star admitted the track has been growing on him.

When asked to name his favourite of Swift’s songs, Kelce said: “Right now, I’d probably say ‘Anti-Hero’. Just because I hear it every single day.”

During the press conference, Kelce also shut down the suggestion he could propose to Swift after the Super Bowl.

“I’m focused on getting this [Super Bowl] ring, and that’s all my mind is focused on right now.”