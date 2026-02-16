Former NFL All-Pro Tre’ Johnson dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’ aged 54
Tre’ Johnson’s wife confirmed that he passed away during a brief family trip
Former NFL offensive lineman Tre' Johnson, an All-Pro during his distinguished career with Washington, has died suddenly at the age of 54.
His wife confirmed his passing on social media, revealing he died on Sunday during a family trip.
Irene Johnson shared the devastating news on Facebook, stating: "It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that my husband, Tre' Johnson, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday ... during a brief family trip. His four children, Chloe, EJ, EZ and Eden, extended family, friends, and I are devastated and in shock."
Johnson was a prominent figure for the Washington franchise, playing from 1994 to 2000 and returning for a final season in 2002 after a year with the Cleveland Browns.
Primarily a guard, he started 72 of his 93 regular-season games and both playoff contests. His stellar performance in 1999 earned him a Pro Bowl selection and an All-Pro second team nod from the Associated Press.
Born in New York City, Johnson attended Peekskill High School before playing at Temple University.
He was a second-round pick for the Washington Redskins in the 1994 NFL Draft.
Following his professional football career, Johnson became a history teacher at the Landon School in Bethesda, Maryland, where he also served as a coach and mentor.
His wife noted in an Instagram post that "his recent battles with health issues forced him to take a leave of absence."
The Washington Commanders paid tribute to their former player, posting on X: "We're heartbroken to learn of the loss of former Washington All-Pro guard Tre' Johnson. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones."
