Tyreek Hill detained by police and handcuffed hours before start of NFL season

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Tyreek Hill was briefly detained by police and placed in handcuffs hours before the start of the NFL season over a “traffic incident”.

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver was pulled over by police outside the team’s Hard Rock Stadium, a statement from the team said, before he was released.

Video on social media showed that Hill was placed in handcuffs after being forced to the ground by several officers by the side of the road.

According to the Dolphins, several of Hill’s team-mates saw the incident and offered to help. Hill was seen lying face down on the ground with his hands behind his back.

The Dolphins said Hill, who is one of the top wide receivers in the NFL, will play in the team’s season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday after he was released.

"This morning, WR Tyreek Hill was pulled over for a traffic incident about one block from the stadium and briefly detained by police,” the Dolphins said.

“He has since been released Several teammates saw the incident and stopped to offer support.

“Tyreek and all other players involved have safely arrived to the stadium and will be available for today’s game."

ESPN reported that the 30-year-old got into an argument with the police and has been cited for “reckless driving”.

Hill’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said the manner of Hill’s arrest was “completely unnecessary” and called it a “heartbreaking situation”.

He confirmed his client was “OK” and would play against the Jaguars.