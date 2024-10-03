Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



The NFL returns to London with the Minnesota Vikings playing the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Aaron Rodgers will hope to ignite the Jets’ season after being upset by the Denver Broncos to fal to 2-2, with Sam Darnold inspiring a remarkable start for the undefeated Vikings, who lead the NFC North with a 4-0 record.

Robert Saleh’s team could only produce nine points last time out, while Kevin O’Connell’s offense continues to cut through opponents, registering 30+ points for the second consecutive game.

The Vikings are 3-0 in London and last beat out the New Orleans Saints in 2022, while the Jets are 1-1, falling to the Atlanta Falcons back in 2021, while Rodgers himself endured a tough outing with the Packers two years ago, as the New York Giants rallied to a 27-22 victory, outscoring Green Bay 17-2 in the second half.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

open image in gallery Aaron Rodgers (8) of the New York Jets reacts after a loss against the Denver Broncos ( Getty Images )

When is Vikings v Jets?

Vikings v Jets takes place on Sunday 6 October at 2:30pm at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK.

NFL London games

All games kick-off at 14:30 BST

Sunday, 6 October - New York Jets v Minnesota Vikings (Tottenham)

Sunday, 13 October - Jacksonville Jaguars v Chicago Bears (Tottenham)

Sunday, 20 October - New England Patriots v Jacksonville Jaguars (Wembley)

How can I watch in the UK?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch selected games each week on Sky Sports and the Sky Go streaming service, with two games shown on Sunday evening alongside the marquee night game each Thursday, Sunday and Monday. The broadcaster will also continue to show Redzone on Sky Sports Mix, covering the action from all other games on Sunday.

Every Monday Night Football will also be shown live on Channel 5, while all other games will be available via DAZN’s NFL Game Pass and Amazon Prime Game Pass.

How can I watch it in the US?

For viewers in the US, the games can be streamed via NFL+, Fox Sports, Paramount+, ESPN, NBC Sports on Peacock, Thursday Night Football on Amazon, Telemundo Deportes and more. Traditional broadcasts will continue on CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN/ABC, while Netflix will exclusively show two games on Christmas Day as part of a three-year deal.

NFL Week 5 US TV schedule (all times Eastern)

Thursday, October 3

Thursday Night Football

7:15 p.m. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons, Amazon Prime Video

Sunday, October 6

NFL in London

8:30 a.m. — Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Jets (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London), NFL Network

CBS early afternoon games

12 p.m. — Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans, NewsChannel 5 in Nashville

12 p.m. — Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

12 p.m. — Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars

FOX early afternoon games

12 p.m. — Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders

12 p.m. — Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears

12 p.m. — Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

FOX late afternoon games

3:05 p.m. — Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers, FOX 17 in Nashville

3:05 p.m. — Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos

CBS late afternoon games (doubleheader)

3:25 p.m. — Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams, NewsChannel 5 in Nashville

3:25 p.m. — New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks

Sunday Night Football

7:20 p.m. — Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers, NBC and Peacock

Monday, October 7

Monday Night Football

7:15 p.m. — New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs, ESPN

