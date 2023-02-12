Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Super Bowl 2023 is almost here as the NFL playoffs come to a thrilling conclusion.

After a thrilling conference championship Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are the last two teams standing and will meet in the annual showpiece.

It promises to be a fascinating match to follow the drama of the Los Angeles Rams edging out the Bengals last year at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Alongside the big game, there is the halftime show to look forward to as sport and pop culture come together for one of the year’s most anticipated events.

Here’s everything you need to know about Super Bowl LVII:

When and where is Super Bowl 2023?

Super Bowl LVII will take place on Sunday, 12 February.

The kick-off time is 4:30pm local time (MST) and 11:30pm (GMT) in the UK, with the game concluding in the early hours of Monday, 13 February in the UK.

The game will be played in Glendale, Arizona at the Cardinals’ 63,000-capacity State Farm Stadium.

In terms of the Super Bowl timeline, the fast half should conclude between 6pm and 6:30pm (MST) - 1am and 1:30am GMT. The fourth quarter will therefore start at approximately 7:30pm (MST) - 2:30am (GMT) - with the game concluding at approximately 10pm (MST) - 3:30am (GMT) - provided there is no overtime. Only one Super Bowl has ever gone to overtime, when the New England Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 at Super Bowl LI in 2017.

The Los Angeles Rams celebrate winning Super Bowl LVI ( Associated Press)

Who is playing in Super Bowl 2023?

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will meet in Super Bowl LVII. The Chiefs got revenge on the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game after falling to their opponents at the same stage last year, while the Eagles produced a commanding showing to beat the stricken San Francisco 49ers to win the NFC.

How can I watch and stream Super Bowl 2023?

Super Bowl will air live in the UK on ITV 1 and Sky Sports.

You can live stream the game via ITVX, or alternatively subscribe to NOW TV or NFL Game Pass.

The game will be live on Fox in the United States or streamed live on Fox’s official website, provided you have your TV login information to hand.

Other streaming outlets, which include Fox as part of their package, include: Hulu + Live TV ($70 per month), YouTube TV ($55 per month), fubo TV ($75 per month after a 7-day free trial) and Sling ($20 for your first month).

Super Bowl 2023 odds

We’ll update the odds and various markets as they come out, including the highly popular player prop markets.

But there are various markets already open, so let’s dive in - all odds via Betfair.

Super Bowl 2023 winner

Philadelphia Eagles 3/4

Kansas City Chiefs 11/10

Super Bowl 2023 MVP

Jalen Hurts EVS

Patrick Mahomes 6/5

Travis Kelce 10/1

AJ Brown 11/1

Devonta Smith 20/1

Miles Sanders 25/1

Haason Reddick 40/1

Jerick McKinnon 40/1

Isiah Pacheco 40/1

Darius Slay 40/1

Chris Jones 40/1

Super Bowl Handicap

Philadelphia Eagles -1.5 9/10

Kansas City Chiefs +1.5 9/10

Super Bowl Total Points

Over/Under 49.5

Super Bowl 2023 coin toss

Heads 10/11

Tails 10/11

Super Bowl 2023 winning Gatorade shower colour

Orange 9/4

Clear 5/2

Blue 3/1

Yellow/Green 3/1

Purple 11/2

Red/Pink 8/1

Who is performing at the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show?

Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show, which has changed its title sponsor from Pepsi to Apple Music this year.

Rihanna follows last year’s hip-hop theme with Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, 50 Cent, and Anderson .Paak, with The Weeknd and Jennifer Lopez/Shakira preceding them.

With the game starting at 4:30pm (MST) - 11:30pm GMT - we can expect the halftime show to kick off between 6pm and 6:30pm (MST) - 1am and 1:30am GMT.

Who is singing the national anthem?

Country star Chris Stapleton would perform the United States national anthem at Super Bowl LVII.

It is one of the most anticipated moments of the Super Bowl, given its cultural significance, while also emerging as a large market in the gambling industry as punters predict the exact length each artist performs. So start your research now on how Stapleton usually performs.

It extends a trend of country singers singing the “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the Super Bowl after Mickey Guyton performed in 2022.

Babyface will sing “America The Beautiful” while Sheryl Lee Ralph will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing”.