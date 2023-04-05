Jump to content

Glitterballs! The Beckhams take to the dancefloor – Wednesday’s sporting social

Golfers were counting down to the Masters.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 05 April 2023 17:59
The Beckhams enjoyed a salsa lesson (Ian West/PA)
The Beckhams enjoyed a salsa lesson (Ian West/PA)
(PA Archive)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 5.

Football

A salsa lesson for Mr and Mrs Beckham.

Erling Haaland was back.

Romelu Lukaku called for real action.

Chelsea supported him.

Villa players were still celebrating Bertrand Traore’s late winner.

Alex Iwobi was on a mission.

Jermain Defoe met a group of young players.

Golf

Players were counting down to the Masters.

Sir Nick Faldo put minds at rest about the Masters Champions Dinner.

Cricket

A big day for Eoin Morgan.

KP bigged up the Middle East.

