Wimbledon fan sues ‘reckless’ Nick Kyrgios after being accused of having ‘700 drinks’

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A tennis fan who Nick Kyrgios accused of having “700 drinks” during the Wimbledon final is to take legal action against him, her lawyers have said.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Anna Palus said the Australian tennis star had defamed her by making “a reckless and entirely baseless allegation”.

“Not only did this cause considerable harm on the day, resulting in my temporary removal from the arena, but Mr Kyrgios’s false allegation was broadcast to, and read by, millions around the world, causing me and my family very substantial damage and distress,” she said.

Ms Palus has instructed her solicitors, Brett Wilson LLP, to start legal proceedings against Mr Krygios if he does not offer “a prompt resolution to this matter”. She added that she will donate any damages she wins to charity.

In a final that he ended up losing to Novak Djokovic, Kyrgios flew into a rage halfway through the third set, saying he had been disrupted by noise made by the crowd.

“We’re in a Wimbledon final. It’s nearly cost me the game,” he complained to the umpire.

The official responded that it was impossible to determine who was responsible for the noise.

“I know exactly which one it is. It’s the one whose had like 700 drinks, bro,” Krygios replied.

Ms Palus, who attended the game with her mother, was escorted out of the stands, before being allowed back to her seat.

The Polish lawyer later told The Sun that she had only wanted to encourage Krygios.

“He always says the crowd is against him, and I wanted to show we were for him, I wanted to encourage him,” she said.

“Maybe I took it too far...but I only had good intentions,” Ms Palus added. “I only had one Pimm’s and one rosé. It’s the temperature for me, I had no hat. I’m really sorry.”

The 27-year-old Australian tennis player cut a frustrated figure after Djokovic fought back from one set down to win his seventh Wimbledon title and 21st major trophy.