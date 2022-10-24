The sporting weekend in pictures
Nottingham Forest celebrated a shock win over Liverpool and Virat Kohli led India to a thrilling victory over Pakistan.
Premier League strugglers Nottingham Forest ended their 10-game winless run with a shock 1-0 victory over Liverpool sealed by Taiwo Awoniyi’s second-half finish.
Leaders Arsenal were held 1-1 at Southampton, Erling Haaland boosted his tally for the season yet further with a brace in Manchester City’s 3-1 win over Brighton, and a stoppage-time Casemiro header secured Manchester United a 1-1 draw at Chelsea.
The Women’s Super League’s top three of Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea all won away from home to move to 12 points, England opened their T20 World Cup campaign with victory over Afghanistan, India emerged triumphant from a dramatic encounter with Pakistan and Rory McIlroy became world number one with a win on the PGA Tour.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s action.
