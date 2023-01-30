Jump to content

The sporting weekend in pictures

Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka were victorious in Melbourne.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 30 January 2023 05:00
Novak Djokovic won a record-equalling 22nd grand slam with victory in Melbourne (Aaron Favila/AP)
Novak Djokovic clinched a record-equalling 22nd grand slam with a 10th Australian Open men’s singles title at Melbourne Park.

Aryna Sabalenka fought back from a set down to defeat Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in a terrific women’s final, earning her first major crown in the process.

Manchester City edged Premier League title rivals Arsenal 1-0 in their FA Cup fourth-round tie at the Etihad Stadium on Friday night, with Liverpool’s miserable season continuing on Saturday as the holders were dumped out of the competition by Kaoru Mitoma’s stoppage-time strike for Brighton.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

