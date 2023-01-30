The sporting weekend in pictures

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Novak Djokovic clinched a record-equalling 22nd grand slam with a 10th Australian Open men’s singles title at Melbourne Park.

Aryna Sabalenka fought back from a set down to defeat Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in a terrific women’s final, earning her first major crown in the process.

Manchester City edged Premier League title rivals Arsenal 1-0 in their FA Cup fourth-round tie at the Etihad Stadium on Friday night, with Liverpool’s miserable season continuing on Saturday as the holders were dumped out of the competition by Kaoru Mitoma’s stoppage-time strike for Brighton.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.