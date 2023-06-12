Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The sporting weekend in pictures

Manchester City are crowned European champions, while Novak Djokovic makes tennis history.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 12 June 2023 05:00
Manchester City win the Champions League for the first time by toppling Inter Milan (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester City win the Champions League for the first time by toppling Inter Milan (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Wire)

Manchester City completed the treble after a 1-0 victory over Inter Milan in Istanbul secured Pep Guardiola’s side Champions League glory.

Novak Djokovic wrote his name into the history books after his win against Casper Ruud in the final of the French Open earned him an unprecedented 23rd Grand Slam title.

Australia became the second team to claim the World Test Championship after crushing India on the final day of their match at The Oval.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in