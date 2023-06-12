The sporting weekend in pictures

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester City completed the treble after a 1-0 victory over Inter Milan in Istanbul secured Pep Guardiola’s side Champions League glory.

Novak Djokovic wrote his name into the history books after his win against Casper Ruud in the final of the French Open earned him an unprecedented 23rd Grand Slam title.

Australia became the second team to claim the World Test Championship after crushing India on the final day of their match at The Oval.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.