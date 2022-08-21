Anthony Joshua reflects on defeat to Oleksandr Usyk: Sunday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 21.

Boxing

Anthony Joshua reflected on his defeat to Oleksandr Usyk and his conduct in the immediate aftermath of the fight.

Promoter Eddie Hearn was proud of Joshua’s performance.

There was plenty of reaction to the fight from some big names.

Football

Becks enjoyed himself.

Leeds’ players celebrated a famous victory over Chelsea.

Alan Shearer watched his language as he celebrated Kieran Trippier’s free-kick in Newcastle’s 3-3 draw with Manchester City.

But Jamie Carragher felt the full-back was fortunate to escape a red card.

MMA

Leon Edwards became a UFC champion.

As was Eric Dier.