Anthony Joshua reflects on defeat to Oleksandr Usyk: Sunday’s sporting social
Leeds’ players celebrated a famous victory over Chelsea.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 21.
Boxing
Anthony Joshua reflected on his defeat to Oleksandr Usyk and his conduct in the immediate aftermath of the fight.
Promoter Eddie Hearn was proud of Joshua’s performance.
There was plenty of reaction to the fight from some big names.
Football
Becks enjoyed himself.
Alan Shearer watched his language as he celebrated Kieran Trippier’s free-kick in Newcastle’s 3-3 draw with Manchester City.
But Jamie Carragher felt the full-back was fortunate to escape a red card.
MMA
Leon Edwards became a UFC champion.
As was Eric Dier.
