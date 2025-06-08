Oleksandr Usyk sends Donald Trump ‘live in my house for one week’ message

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oleksandr Usyk has invited United States president Donald Trump to live in his house for one week to better understand what is unfolding in the war in Ukraine.

Trump vowed to resolve the conflict “in 24 hours” upon taking office but more than three years on from Russia president Vladimir Putin launching a full scale invasion of Ukraine, no end appears in sight.

Usyk, the former undisputed world champion at cruiserweight and heavyweight, painted a bleak picture of what life is like in Ukraine and believes Trump needs to have a clearer comprehension of the situation.

“I advise American president Donald Trump to go to Ukraine and live in my house for one week, only one week,” Usyk, the WBC, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion, told the BBC.

“Watch what is going on. Every night there are bombs, rockets flying above my house.

“People who don’t live in Ukraine, who don’t support Ukraine, who haven’t watched what’s going on, don’t understand what’s going on.”

Usyk, who has won all 23 of his professional contests, is currently in a training camp to prepare for a rematch with IBF champion Daniel Dubois on July 19 at Wembley Stadium.

“I worry about what happens in my country,” 38-year-old Usyk added. “It’s very bad because Ukrainian people have died. It’s not just military people – children, women, grandmothers and grandfathers, too.”