Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Watch live as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Paris 2024 officials hold a joint press conference on Friday (2 August) amid the boxing gender test controversy.

The IOC has defended its decision to allow two boxers who failed a gender eligibility test to compete at Paris 2024.

Algeria’s Imane Khelif was disqualified hours before her gold-medal bout at the women’s World Championships in New Delhi last year after she failed to meet the International Boxing Association’s (IBA) eligibility criteria, that prevent athletes with male XY chromosomes competing in women’s events. Taiwan’s double world champion Lin Yu-ting lost her bronze medal at the same competition, after she too failed to meet the criteria.

But the IBA was stripped of its recognition by the IOC last year over governance and finance issues, with the Olympic body running the boxing competition in Paris itself, and it allowed both women to participate.

Khelif landed a heavy punch on her opponent, Italy’s Angela Carini, in their bout on Thursday, forcing Carini to quit after only 46 seconds.