Adam Peaty sets medal target ahead of 2028 LA Olympics
The 50m breaststroke has been added to the LA 2028 programme
Adam Peaty has set a target of bringing home four medals from the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.
The 50m breaststroke has been added to the swimming programme ahead of the Games, with Peaty a three-time world champion and current record holder over the distance.
He won silver in the 100m breaststroke at the 2024 Olympics in Paris and admitted afterwards that he would not rush into a decision over whether he would look to compete in LA.
But he said the addition of the 50m has given him fresh energy and is motivated by the opportunity to try and beat the United States on “home turf” in the medley events.
"I'm very excited the 50m has been added but I will do the 100m as well, so that will give me four opportunities to (win a) medal," Peaty, who opted out of the World Championships currently being held in Singapore, told BBC Radio 5 Live.
"We want to beat America on home turf in that medley. We've got the incredible Oliver Morgan on backstroke, some very strong times - and that's always been our weak link at previous Olympics. It's very exciting.
"I made the call in January or February, when I started to get back into training, that this Worlds wouldn't be for me because it would be too rushed," Peaty said.
"I want to be at the (2026) Commonwealth Games. I want to be at the Europeans next year. I'm never going to take my spot for granted - just because I've got a world record doesn't mean I'm going to be there, it's ridiculous. I've got to earn those places, which excites me.
"I did some race prep before I came out here to see where I'm at and we're in a good place for October World Cups in America and Canada."
