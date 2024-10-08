Adam Peaty reveals what could tempt him to compete at LA 2028

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Adam Peaty revealed he could be tempted to avoid retirement and continue swimming until the LA Games in 2028.

Although he turns 30 in December, Peaty was unbeaten for eight years before his surprise defeat in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

He took a break from the sport and has detailed his mental health issues, which culminated in him winning silver in the 100m breaststroke at Paris 2024, despite swimming with Covid.

Peaty’s illness was confirmed the morning after the race when he lost out on gold by two-hundredths of a second, but that medal still meant a lot to the swimmer because of his journey to get there.

He cried when interviewed after the race, but said: “I am not crying because I have come second. I am crying because of how much it took to get here. In my heart I have won. These are happy tears.”

In an interview with The Guardian, when asked about the LA Olympics in four years’ time, Peaty said: “If the 50 metre is part of that I will 100% dedicate myself to getting there.

“If the 50 metre isn’t part of that then it’s a big question mark. It’s a 50-50 decision.”

World Aquatics are reportedly requesting the addition of more sprint events, notably the 50m fly, 50m backstroke and 50m breaststroke for the Games, with only the freestyle 50m currently on the programme.

When asked if he could race the 50m and 100m breaststroke, Peaty said: “I could, yeah.

“I’m a happy-go-lucky guy but that decision relies 100% on the 50m. If the 50m sprints for breaststroke, fly and backstroke, for both genders, are included I think they’ll compromise by maybe taking out some of the distance events.”