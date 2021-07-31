BBC Olympics presenter Alex Scott has declared she is “working class and proud” after criticism from an ex-minister over her accent spoiling the Tokyo 2020 coverage.

Lord Digby Jones said Scott “needs elocution lessons” due to her London accent and that it “spoils” the coverage because of her “inability to pronounce her g’s”.

But Scott, the former Arsenal footballer and MBE holder, quickly dismissed the crossbench peer in the House of Lords, who previously served as a trade minister under Gordon Brown.

“I’m from a working class family in East London, Poplar, Tower Hamlets and I am PROUD,” the 36-year-old said. “Proud of the young girl who overcame obstacles, and proud of my accent! It’s me, it’s my journey, my grit.

“A quick one to any young kids who may not have a certain kind of privilege in life. Never allow judgments on your class, accent, or appearance hold you back. Use your history to write your story. Keep striving, keep shining and don’t change for anyone.”

Lord Digby Jones is yet to follow up his comments, but initially said: “Alex Scott spoils a good presentational job on the BBC Olympics Team with her very noticeable inability to pronounce her ‘g’s at the end of a word.

“Competitors are NOT taking part, Alex, in the fencin, rowin, boxin, kayakin, weightliftin & swimmin.

“She’s hot on the heels of Beth Rigby at Sky [and] the Home Secretary for God’s sake! Can’t someone give these people elocution lessons?

“I fear that it may be aped by youngsters along the lines of the use of the moronic interrogative originally caused by Neighbours; on behalf of the English language. Help!”