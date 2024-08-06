Support truly

An emotional Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix spoke openly about her struggles with her mental health and said she reminded herself that she is “grateful to be alive” as she finished her Olympics sixth in the 10m platform final.

Spendolini-Sirieix, who is the daughter of TV personality Fred Sirieix, had previously revealed that she experienced depression and felt like a disappointment after her Olympic debut in Tokyo three years ago, when she was 16.

Now 19, Spendolini-Sirieix took home bronze in the synchronised event last week to win her first Olympics medal. While she was emotional after missing out on the podium in her individual final, Spendolini-Sirieix said she was more proud of her journey.

Spendolini-Sirieix said in an interview with the BBC that she “didn’t want to be alive” following her first Olympics and later explained: “After Tokyo it was a really scary time for myself. That’s why I treasure every morning.”

“Sometimes the Olympic medal isn’t everything,” she said “We’ve got other things that we really should be more thankful for, and those are the things that we unfortunately take for granted.

“I’m genuinely not upset about my performance, and I’m not upset about where I came. My competitors did better than me today. It just means that I’ve got a lot more that I need to do and that I need to work on.

“Not getting the medal today doesn’t take away from the medal that I have received and the achievements that I’ve done the whole three years since Tokyo.”

Spendolini-Sirieix contemplated giving up the sport after Tokyo and marked her return to the Olympics with a resilient bronze with partner Lois Toulson in the women’s synchronised 10m platform last week.

Spendolini-Sirieix was 16 during her first Olympics, where she suffered through the “twisties”, the same disorienting mental block gymnastics star Simone Biles experienced at the same Games.

She did not give up on the sport and won a silver medal along with Toulson at last year’s World Championship before claiming a memorable bronze in Paris on their attempt in the synchronised final.

The 19-year-old said having the support of her family in Paris helped her to enjoy her second Olympics and believes she will look back on her experience with fond memories.

“I feel like I’ve grown as a human being, not just as an athlete. And I think that is the most valuable thing that diving has ever given me,” she said.

“Today just wasn’t my day. But I still give glory to God, because there was some great things in there, things that I really, really worked on. It just pushes me to be hungrier for more.

“I feel like there’s a lot of struggles that everyone doesn’t see, and that we push through silently. You don’t just see one performance and think, oh, like they’re doing fine, like we’re all battling with something, somehow.”

