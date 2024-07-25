Andy Murray withdraws from singles to focus on doubles at Paris Olympics

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Andy Murray has officially withdrawn from the singles event at the Paris Olympics.

The two-time gold medallist is still not fully recovered from the back surgery he had last month and believes the men’s doubles, where he is playing with Dan Evans, offers his best chance of another medal.

Murray said: “I’ve take the decision to withdraw from the singles to concentrate on the doubles with Dan.

“Our practice has been great and we’re playing well together. Really looking forward to getting started and representing GB one more time.”

The 37-year-old, who won gold in singles in London and Rio as well as silver in mixed doubles with Laura Robson in 2012, confirmed earlier this week that he will retire after the Olympics.

Murray’s withdrawal means his final singles match was his brief second-round appearance at Queen’s Club against Jordan Thompson before he was forced to pull out because of a spinal cyst.