Andy Murray extends career with extraordinary Olympics comeback with Dan Evans

Not yet. Not tonight. Andy Murray produced a dramatic comeback alongside Olympics doubles partner Dan Evans to extend the final tournament of his career in Paris, saving five match points in a deciding tiebreak against Japan’s Kei Nishikori and Taro Daniel.

With his tennis career on the brink and the fate of Murray’s final tournament hanging in the balance, the two-time Olympics singles champion Murray and his doubles partner Evans produced one of the most remarkable escape acts to win 2-6, 7-6 (7-5), 11-9, a unique scoreline to mark one of the most extraordinary matches of the 37-year-old’s life.

Before then, the end to Murray’s script appeared to have been written. After withdrawing from the singles, Murray announced the Olympics would be the final tournament before retirement. Nishikori and Daniel led by a set and a break, and Murray’s storied career in the sport appeared to be drawing to a close in front of a half-full Suzanne-Leglen court at Roland Garros.

But if anyone knows anything about recovery acts, it’s Murray. With more wins from two sets down than anyone in tennis history, the Scot produced another defiant escape on a smaller scale. Soon, Roland Garros was rocking as Murray and Evans fought from 9-4 down in the first-to-10 tiebreak, with the Team GB pairing in disbelief at what they had managed.

Murray and Evans celebrate winning match point after a saving five in the tiebreak ( AFP via Getty Images )

