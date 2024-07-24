Andy Murray confirms Olympic singles and doubles plan for tennis swansong

Support truly

Andy Murray has almost certainly played the last singles match of his career after revealing he was set to play only doubles at the Paris Olympics.

The 37-year-old confirmed on Tuesday that his fifth Games would be his final event, but he has still not fully recovered from the surgery to remove a spinal cyst he had a week before Wimbledon.

Murray will instead focus on doubles alongside Dan Evans as he chases a fourth Olympic medal.

Asked if he was in shape to play singles, Murray said: “I need to make that decision this evening but I don’t think so.

“Obviously me and Dan have made the commitment to each other that (doubles) was what we were going to prioritise.

“I think Dan is still going to play singles but last week he did a lot of doubles practice, that’s what I was predominantly practising in training when I was in Greece and since we’ve been here, we’ve been practising and playing doubles sets together.

“That gives the team and us the best opportunity to get a medal, realistically. My back is still not perfect and the potential of playing two matches in a day is maybe not the best.”

Andy Murray is a double Olympic gold medallist in the men’s singles ( PA Wire )

Murray also made a late decision not to make a final appearance in singles at Wimbledon, meaning his last outing on his own will have been the retirement against Jordan Thompson at Queen’s Club forced by his back injury.

He recovered sufficiently to make an emotional farewell in doubles alongside his brother Jamie at Wimbledon and will hope the Olympics provides a fitting goodbye.