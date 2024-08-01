Andy Murray reaches the end at last as Olympics defeat brings retirement

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Andy Murray has played his final tennis match after bowing out of the Olympics men’s doubles with Dan Evans in a quarter-finals defeat to the American pair Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul.

Murray and Evans had saved seven match points across two extraordinary comebacks to fuel an incredible run in Paris that postponed the 37-year-old’s retirement by a few days.

But with a shot at an Olympics medal suddenly within reach, Fritz and Paul were a step up in class. The Americans won 6-2 6-4 to reach the semi-finals and end Murray’s historic career, despite a spirited last effort when all looked lost to save one more match point.

Murray received a standing ovation and was emotional as he left the court for the final time.

The Scot ended a 77-year wait for a British men’s Wimbledon champion in 2013, winning the Championships for the second time three years later in the year in which he also reached World No 1.

Although Murray’s final match was played out in front of another sparse crowd on Suzanne-Lenglen at Roland Garros, he and Evans had already secured two wild wins this week to provide the three-time grand slam champion with a fitting farewell.

In Fritz and Paul, though, Murray and Evans faced two top singles players ranked 12 and 13 in the world respectively - and the difference was clear from the very start as the American team won the first four games of the match on their way to winning the opening set.

An early break of serve followed at the start of the second set with Murray appearing considerably underpowered in comparison to Fritz and Paul. After a long period of battling injuries, Murray had already accepted the moment had come to retire but the contrast was also a reminder to everyone else that the time was right.

There was one more last stand, as Murray and Evans saved an eighth match point of the Olympics and threatened to break back with some of their best tennis of the night. Suddenly, Murray and Evans found their fire and took the fifth break point to stay alive.

But on the ninth match point, the end finally came, Evans going long on the forehand. When it arrived, Murray and Evans shared one last embrace. Then Murray took his moment, arms held high as the crowd chanted his name. By the time he exited the court, the tears were starting to form.

( REUTERS )

Murray’s retirement marks the end of one of the greatest careers in British sporting history. The Scot cemented his legacy in 2013 by becoming the first British man to win Wimbledon for 77 years, overcoming suffocating pressure to defeat Novak Djokovic in a memorable final.

Despite competing in the era of Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal - the three greatest players in the history of the sport - Murray leaves a remarkable trail of success: Murray also won the 2012 US Open, added a second Wimbledon title in 2016, claimed two Olympic gold medals, led Britain to a historic Davis Cup title and reached No 1 in the world rankings.

Murray’s pursuit of further grand slam titles was heavily impacted by injuries as he grew older. In 2019, a tearful Murray revealed he was close to having to quit tennis due to a painful hip problem, before taking the decision to undergo hip resurfacing surgery.

The operation prolonged Murray’s career and although he was never the same player as he was at his peak, he battled on admirably: winning new admirers through sheer resilience and heart at Wimbledon, the Australian Open and, in his final chapter, alongside Evans at the Olympics.

Murray waved farewell to Wimbledon last month as he played alongside his brother Jamie in the doubles. The two-time champion was celebrated in an emotional ceremony on Centre Court. "I want to play forever. I love this sport,” he said. It’s given me so much, taught me loads of lessons over the years that I can use for the rest of my life. I don’t want to stop, so it is hard."

But Murray was at peace with his decision ahead of his final tournament at the Olympics and said he was looking forward to spending more time with his family and four young children.

More follows