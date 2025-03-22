Amber Anning’s golden performance makes history at World Indoor Championships

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amber Anning stormed to 400 metres gold to claim her first senior individual international medal on the second day of the World Athletics Indoor Championships in China.

The British record holder, who collected a pair of relay bronzes at last summer's Paris Olympics, crossed the line in 50.60 seconds to pip the United States' Alexis Holmes by three hundredths of a second, while Norway's Henriette Jaeger took bronze.

It was redemption for the 24-year-old, who was disqualified from the same event due to a lane infringement at the European Indoor Championships earlier this month.

"It feels amazing," said Anning, who became the first British woman to win an individual world indoor sprint title.

"I came here wanting the win after the disappointment of the Europeans. I wanted the gold and I'm grateful that I was able to get the job done and bring a medal back to the home city.

"I knew with the calibre of girls in this race it was going to be close, especially to get that break. But I stayed strong, I had faith in myself, and I got to the end and I fought for that line."

open image in gallery Amber Anning (left) defeated Alexis Holmes of the USA by 0.03 seconds in the women's 400m ( EPA )

Amy Hunt, who claimed 4x100 metres relay silver in Paris, was delighted by her fifth-place finish in the women's 60 metres after qualifying for her maiden senior individual world final.

Hunt improved on the morning's semis by running 7.11secs in the final, and said: "I can't believe I'm fifth in the world in an event that nobody thinks I can do apart from me and my coach!

"That was one of the most fun races I have ever done in my life and at the end of the day that's what it is all about. I was smiling at the start line, I was stood next to the world champion and I nearly had them. A few inches off, a couple more metres I would have got them."

open image in gallery Molly Caudery finished fourth in the pole vault trying to defend her title from Glasgow 2024 ( EPA )

There was disappointment for pole vaulter Molly Caudery, who was unable to defend her title from Glasgow 2024 in a competition plagued by technical issues.

Caudery, who has experienced an injury-hampered start to her season, finished fourth.

She said: "It was definitely not what I wanted but I am disappointed to say the least. It was a really, really, tough competition and there were a lot of technical issues, but I don't want to put any excuses out.

"If there is an hour wait in the middle of the competition when it's getting to those medal bars - the really important bars - it shouldn't be happening at a competition like this. The girls did struggle with that - as did I - it ruins the flow and even I know we were all deflated after, but that's championships for you."

More medals are up for grabs on Sunday's final day of competition. Debutant Funminiyi Olajide is in the women's long jump before Scott Lincoln appears in the shot put.

Scotland's Neil Gourley goes for gold in the men's 1500 metres final and Olympic bronze medallist Georgia Hunter Bell is in the women's final of the same distance.