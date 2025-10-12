Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jacob Kiplimo won the Chicago Marathon with an an unofficial time of 02:02:23 on just his second ever run over 26.2 miles.

The 24-year-old star from Uganda broke clear of the defending Chicago champion and Boston champion John Korir after a passing the half-way mark in a blazing 1:00:16.

Kiplimo only made his marathon debut in London in April, where he ran 02:03:37 to finish second to Sebastian Sawe, and at one stage was on track to break the late Kelvin Kiptum’s world record.

But with such a comfortable lead, Kiplimo’s pace dropped over the closing miles and he was exhausted after crossing the line. Kiplimo still finished 91 seconds ahead of the runner-up, Kenya’s Amos Kipruto, with Alex Masai rounding off the podium.

The American Conner Mantz narrowly missed out on the podium in fourth but lowered Khalid Khannouchi’s 23-year US marathon record by 57 seconds, crossing the line in 02:04:43. Korir did not finish.

Kiplimo’s time was the 11th fastest of all time but was short of the world-leading time this year set by Sawe in Berlin two weeks ago, with the Kenyan clocking 2:02:16 in hot conditions.

At the 30-kilometre mark, Kiplimo’s split time was around a minute quicker than Kiptum’s world record pace - but he ended up losing almost three minutes on the late Kenyan.

Kiptum, who died in a car crash at the age of 24 just months after breaking the world record, ran 02:00:35 in Chicago two years ago.

Ethiopia’s Hawi Feysa enjoyed a lopsided win in the women's race. Feysa ran the last five miles of the race on her own, thriving in Chicago's pristine, sunny conditions to shave more than two minutes off her personal best.

Feysa, who finished third on the podium in Tokyo, appeared emotional through the final mile and fell to her knees after crossing the line in 2:14:56, while her compatriot Megertu Alemu was second in 2:17:18. Tanzanian Magdalena Shauri took the third spot on the podium in 2:18:03.

Men’s Elite

1. Jacob Kiplimo (UGA) - 2:02:23

2. Amos Kipruto (KEN) - 2:03:54

3. Alex Masai (KEN) - 2:04:37

4. Conner Mantz (USA) - 2:04:43

5. Huseydin Mohamed Esa (ETH) - 2:04:50

6. Seifu Tura (ETH) - 2:05:17

7. Geoffrey Kamworor, (KEN) - 2:05:31

8. Philemon Kiplimo Kimaiyo (KEN) - 02:06:14

9. Rory Linkletter (CAN) - 2:06:49

10. Bashir Abdi (BEL) - 2:07:08

Women’s Elite

1. Hawi Feysa (ETH) - 2:14:56

2. Megertu Alemu (ETH) - 2:17:18

3. Magdalena Shauri (TAN)- 2:18:03

4. Loice Chemnung (KEN) - 2:18:23

5. Mary Ngugi-Cooper (KEN)- 2:19:25

6. Natosha Rogers (USA) - 2:23:28

7. Dakotah Popehn (USA) - 2:24:21

8. Florencia Borelli (ARG) - 2:24:23

9. Gabriella Rooker (USA) - 02:26:32

10. Melody Julien (FRA) - 02:27:09

Men’s wheelchair

1. Marcel Hug, (SUI) - 1:23:20

2. David Weir (GBR) - 1:27:26

3. Tomoki Suzuki (JPN) - 1:27:29

4. Aaron Pike (USA) - 01:29:07

5. Jetze Plat (NED - 1:29:10

6. Geert Schipper (NED) - 1:29:18

7. Ryota Yoshida (JPN) - 1:32:27

8. Correll, Evan (USA) - 1:35:21

9. Sho Watanabe, (JPN) - 1:35:22

10. Brian Siemann (USA) - 1:35:23

Women’s wheelchair

1. Susannah Scaroni (USA) - 1:38:14

2. Manuela Schär (SUI) - 1:39:03

3. Tatyana Mcfadden (USA) - 1:39:04

4 Eden Rainbow-Cooper (GBR) - 1:41:59

5 Jade Hall (GBR) - 1:42:35

6. Catherine Debrunner (SUI) - 1:45:42

7. Hoda Elshorbagy (EGY) - 1:50:33

8. Vanessa De Souza (BRA) - 01:54:02

9. Hannah Babalola, (NGR) - 2:08:26

10. Heather Sealover (USA) - 2:09:09