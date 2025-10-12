Chicago Marathon results: Jacob Kiplimo wins first major and Conner Mantz smashes 23-year record
Kiplimo at one stage threatened Kelvin Kiptum’s world record but put down a marker on just his second appearance at a marathon
Jacob Kiplimo won the Chicago Marathon with an an unofficial time of 02:02:23 on just his second ever run over 26.2 miles.
The 24-year-old star from Uganda broke clear of the defending Chicago champion and Boston champion John Korir after a passing the half-way mark in a blazing 1:00:16.
Kiplimo only made his marathon debut in London in April, where he ran 02:03:37 to finish second to Sebastian Sawe, and at one stage was on track to break the late Kelvin Kiptum’s world record.
But with such a comfortable lead, Kiplimo’s pace dropped over the closing miles and he was exhausted after crossing the line. Kiplimo still finished 91 seconds ahead of the runner-up, Kenya’s Amos Kipruto, with Alex Masai rounding off the podium.
The American Conner Mantz narrowly missed out on the podium in fourth but lowered Khalid Khannouchi’s 23-year US marathon record by 57 seconds, crossing the line in 02:04:43. Korir did not finish.
Kiplimo’s time was the 11th fastest of all time but was short of the world-leading time this year set by Sawe in Berlin two weeks ago, with the Kenyan clocking 2:02:16 in hot conditions.
At the 30-kilometre mark, Kiplimo’s split time was around a minute quicker than Kiptum’s world record pace - but he ended up losing almost three minutes on the late Kenyan.
Kiptum, who died in a car crash at the age of 24 just months after breaking the world record, ran 02:00:35 in Chicago two years ago.
Ethiopia’s Hawi Feysa enjoyed a lopsided win in the women's race. Feysa ran the last five miles of the race on her own, thriving in Chicago's pristine, sunny conditions to shave more than two minutes off her personal best.
Feysa, who finished third on the podium in Tokyo, appeared emotional through the final mile and fell to her knees after crossing the line in 2:14:56, while her compatriot Megertu Alemu was second in 2:17:18. Tanzanian Magdalena Shauri took the third spot on the podium in 2:18:03.
Men’s Elite
1. Jacob Kiplimo (UGA) - 2:02:23
2. Amos Kipruto (KEN) - 2:03:54
3. Alex Masai (KEN) - 2:04:37
4. Conner Mantz (USA) - 2:04:43
5. Huseydin Mohamed Esa (ETH) - 2:04:50
6. Seifu Tura (ETH) - 2:05:17
7. Geoffrey Kamworor, (KEN) - 2:05:31
8. Philemon Kiplimo Kimaiyo (KEN) - 02:06:14
9. Rory Linkletter (CAN) - 2:06:49
10. Bashir Abdi (BEL) - 2:07:08
Women’s Elite
1. Hawi Feysa (ETH) - 2:14:56
2. Megertu Alemu (ETH) - 2:17:18
3. Magdalena Shauri (TAN)- 2:18:03
4. Loice Chemnung (KEN) - 2:18:23
5. Mary Ngugi-Cooper (KEN)- 2:19:25
6. Natosha Rogers (USA) - 2:23:28
7. Dakotah Popehn (USA) - 2:24:21
8. Florencia Borelli (ARG) - 2:24:23
9. Gabriella Rooker (USA) - 02:26:32
10. Melody Julien (FRA) - 02:27:09
Men’s wheelchair
1. Marcel Hug, (SUI) - 1:23:20
2. David Weir (GBR) - 1:27:26
3. Tomoki Suzuki (JPN) - 1:27:29
4. Aaron Pike (USA) - 01:29:07
5. Jetze Plat (NED - 1:29:10
6. Geert Schipper (NED) - 1:29:18
7. Ryota Yoshida (JPN) - 1:32:27
8. Correll, Evan (USA) - 1:35:21
9. Sho Watanabe, (JPN) - 1:35:22
10. Brian Siemann (USA) - 1:35:23
Women’s wheelchair
1. Susannah Scaroni (USA) - 1:38:14
2. Manuela Schär (SUI) - 1:39:03
3. Tatyana Mcfadden (USA) - 1:39:04
4 Eden Rainbow-Cooper (GBR) - 1:41:59
5 Jade Hall (GBR) - 1:42:35
6. Catherine Debrunner (SUI) - 1:45:42
7. Hoda Elshorbagy (EGY) - 1:50:33
8. Vanessa De Souza (BRA) - 01:54:02
9. Hannah Babalola, (NGR) - 2:08:26
10. Heather Sealover (USA) - 2:09:09
