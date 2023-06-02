Diamond League Florence schedule, start times and results

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The 2023 Diamond League season continues as some of the world’s best athletes visit Florence.

The Italian city is expecting an elite field and some exciting events as we continue to build up to the World Championships this summer in Budapest.

Faith Kipyegon will look for the cherry on top of a glittering career when she attempts to break the 1500m world record, while Fred Kerley looks dominant in the men’s 100m.

Then there’s a mouthwatering men’s 5,000m with most of the world’s best except Jakob Ingebrigtsen — the Norwegian is focusing on shorter distances for the time being — but world record holder Joshua Cheptegei will hope to lay down a marker against Selemon Barega, Yomif Kejelcha, Jacob Krop and Nicholas Kipkorir.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Diamond League event in Florence?

The Diamond League Florence event begins at 17:30 BST, Friday 2 June. It will be held at the Pietro Mennea Golden Gala in Florence.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the action live on BBC Three, with coverage from 7pm BST. Coverage will also be available via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

What is the schedule? (all times BST)

17:30 - Discus Throw Women

17:45 - Triple Jump Men

18:00 - 100m Women Master

18:10 - 100m Men Master

18:15 - Shot Put Men

18:20 - 100m Men FISDIR

18:35 - Relay M&W Youth 12x200 Final Mixed

18:43 - Pole Vault Women

19:04 - 400m Hurdles Women

19:15 - 200m Men

19:20 - High Jump Men

19:25 - 3000m Steeplechase Women

19:42 - Long Jump Women

19:44 - 100m Women

19:56 - 110m Hurdles Men

20:06 - 5000m Men

20:28 - 400m Women

20:39 - 100m men Men

20:49 - 1500m Women

Official results can be found here.

Which cities are hosting Diamond League events this year?

5 May: Doha, Qatar

28 May: Rabat, Morocco

2 June: Florence, Italy

9 June: Paris, France

15 June: Oslo, Norway

30 June: Lausanne, Switzerland

2 July: Stockholm, Sweden

16 July: Chorzow, Poland

21 July: Monaco

23 July: London, United Kingdom

29 July: Shanghai, China

3 August: Shenzen, China

31 August: Zurich, Switzerland

8 September: Brussels, Belgium

16-17 September: Eugene, United States