Diamond League Florence schedule, start times and results
Everything you need to know ahead of the third event of the season
The 2023 Diamond League season continues as some of the world’s best athletes visit Florence.
The Italian city is expecting an elite field and some exciting events as we continue to build up to the World Championships this summer in Budapest.
Faith Kipyegon will look for the cherry on top of a glittering career when she attempts to break the 1500m world record, while Fred Kerley looks dominant in the men’s 100m.
Then there’s a mouthwatering men’s 5,000m with most of the world’s best except Jakob Ingebrigtsen — the Norwegian is focusing on shorter distances for the time being — but world record holder Joshua Cheptegei will hope to lay down a marker against Selemon Barega, Yomif Kejelcha, Jacob Krop and Nicholas Kipkorir.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is the Diamond League event in Florence?
The Diamond League Florence event begins at 17:30 BST, Friday 2 June. It will be held at the Pietro Mennea Golden Gala in Florence.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the action live on BBC Three, with coverage from 7pm BST. Coverage will also be available via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.
What is the schedule? (all times BST)
17:30 - Discus Throw Women
17:45 - Triple Jump Men
18:00 - 100m Women Master
18:10 - 100m Men Master
18:15 - Shot Put Men
18:20 - 100m Men FISDIR
18:35 - Relay M&W Youth 12x200 Final Mixed
18:43 - Pole Vault Women
19:04 - 400m Hurdles Women
19:15 - 200m Men
19:20 - High Jump Men
19:25 - 3000m Steeplechase Women
19:42 - Long Jump Women
19:44 - 100m Women
19:56 - 110m Hurdles Men
20:06 - 5000m Men
20:28 - 400m Women
20:39 - 100m men Men
20:49 - 1500m Women
Official results can be found here.
Which cities are hosting Diamond League events this year?
5 May: Doha, Qatar
28 May: Rabat, Morocco
2 June: Florence, Italy
9 June: Paris, France
15 June: Oslo, Norway
30 June: Lausanne, Switzerland
2 July: Stockholm, Sweden
16 July: Chorzow, Poland
21 July: Monaco
23 July: London, United Kingdom
29 July: Shanghai, China
3 August: Shenzen, China
31 August: Zurich, Switzerland
8 September: Brussels, Belgium
16-17 September: Eugene, United States
