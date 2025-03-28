Sprint sensation Jeremiah Azu sets lofty target after incredible indoor success

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newly-crowned world indoor champion Jeremiah Azu has set his sights on adding outdoor titles to his CV as he targets a golden summer.

The 23-year-old has seen everything go right so far in 2025, clinching the European and world 60m indoor titles whilst also becoming a first-time dad.

It no surprise he has declared that this will be ‘the best year of his life’ and it is far from over for the Welsh sprint sensation, who is now aiming to peak for the 100m at September’s outdoor World Championships in Tokyo.

"Nothing is impossible," he said. "There is no doubt that if I continue to work hard and I follow God, and the calling on my life, I will be exactly where I need to be.

"I am always one who thinks things through. I do not think I can achieve it just because I say it, I think I can achieve it because I have seen the numbers I am able to hit in training and I am able to compete on the high stage when the pressure is on.

"These are the reasons that I am able to say that and hopefully I can follow through with it."

open image in gallery Jeremiah Azu has enjoyed a stellar 2025 so far ( AP )

The numbers certainly do not lie for Azu this year. The sprinter, who was born in Rotterdam before moving to Cardiff aged three, clocked a personal best of 6.49s over 60m to take world gold in Nanjing last weekend.

He had seen his individual Olympic aspirations go up in smoke after a false start in his heat in Paris last summer but he has bounced back in style and now has the love for athletics firmly back.

"It has just been a blur," he said. "Sometimes I wake up and I think it is not real. It has been crazy. I have spent it [time since the World Indoor Championships] with my family, watching it back, taking it all in.

"I set a lot of life goals and to achieve them quite early on in my career is exciting. I know exactly where I need to be. The confidence to find myself and to feel like myself again, I think it is going to be all positive for my 100m.

"I am excited, and I am at a place where I just love racing, and I think that it’s so important in athletics."

open image in gallery Azu is hoping to add another crown to his collection at the World Championships in Tokyo later this year ( Getty Images )

Friday marked 500 days to go until the 2026 European Athletics Championships, set to take place at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium.

Azu competed for Wales in that very stadium at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and revealed it was one of the greatest crowds he has witnessed in the sport.

And with the opportunity to get back under the lights, this time swapping the Welsh vest for a British one, Azu can’t wait to hear the Birmingham roar once more.

"I cannot wait to have that GB vest on because then it is all forces combined," he said. "It is going to be amazing. I have wanted to have a home champs for so many years and it is going to be fun to finally have one.

"It is the first Europeans in the UK which is massive, and the British fans are great. They are so knowledgeable and understand what is going on which really helps.

"I cannot wait, there's no better place for it and I love this track."

