Brazil’s men continue their Olympics title defence against the Ivory Coast after a scintillating display in their opener against Germany.

The Selecao won 4-2 behind a Richarlison hat-trick and Paulinho strike, and the champions will hope to build on that eye-catching display in the Nissan Stadium.

A win here will secure their place in the quarter-finals. The Elephants beat Saudi Arabia, who Brazil play in their final match, thanks to AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie's winner in the second half, while Manchester United’s Amad is also one to watch in this game.

The quarter-final could be a rematch of the Copa America final, where Brazil lost to Argentina thanks to Angel Di Maria's goal, with the runner-up from Group C awaiting the champions, and the Albiceleste last after defeat to Australia in their opener, thogh they now play Egypt, who are second with Spain on one point apiece.

Follow live updates from Yokohama here: