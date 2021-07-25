Brazil vs Ivory Coast LIVE: Tokyo 2020 Olympics team news, line-ups and more today
The Selecao look to continue their promising men’s Olympic title defence after a 4-2 victory over Germany in the opener
Brazil’s men continue their Olympics title defence against the Ivory Coast after a scintillating display in their opener against Germany.
The Selecao won 4-2 behind a Richarlison hat-trick and Paulinho strike, and the champions will hope to build on that eye-catching display in the Nissan Stadium.
A win here will secure their place in the quarter-finals. The Elephants beat Saudi Arabia, who Brazil play in their final match, thanks to AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie's winner in the second half, while Manchester United’s Amad is also one to watch in this game.
The quarter-final could be a rematch of the Copa America final, where Brazil lost to Argentina thanks to Angel Di Maria's goal, with the runner-up from Group C awaiting the champions, and the Albiceleste last after defeat to Australia in their opener, thogh they now play Egypt, who are second with Spain on one point apiece.
Follow live updates from Yokohama here:
Red card for Brazil’s Douglas Luiz
The ref had initially given Douglas Luiz a yellow for a challenge at the edge of the box but after a consultation with VAR it has been upgraded to a red! Still 0-0
Team GB’s Giles through to bronze medal match
Great Britain’s Chelsie Giles is through to the bronze medal match in the women’s 52kg judo competition. The 24-year-old, competing in her first Olympics, came through the repechage against Belgium’s Charline Van Snick.
Brazil make fast start against Ivory Coast
Brazil have immediately taken the upper hand in the early stages in Yokohama, with Richarlison darting down the left wing and sending panic through Ivory Coast’s defence. It has not been entirely one-way traffic, though, with AC Milan’s central midfielder, Franck Kessié, able to settle the tempo a little.
Brazil face Ivory Coast
Brazil started their Tokyo Olympics campaign in spectacular fashion with a 4-2 thashing of Germany in their first group match and victory against the Ivory Coast will all but guarantee their place in the knockout stages.
While there can be no doubting the quality on show for the reigning champions, who won on home soil in Rio five years ago, Ivory Coast will still provide firm opposition, with Manchester United pair Eric Bailly and Amad Diallo both featuring.
Tokyo Olympics women’s road race
The Netherlands’ Anniemiek van Vleuten finishes second and Italy’s Elisa Longo-Borghini takes the bronze medal. Here’s the moment Kiesenhofer took gold:
Kiesenhofer wins Tokyo Olympics road race
Anna Kiesenhofer has stormed home to victory in the womens’ cycling road race on the Fuji International Speedway track. Similarly to yesterday’s men’s race, which was won by Ecuador’s Richard Carapaz, there is a whole pack of chasers now sizing each other up as they chase the other two medals.
Tokyo Olympics: Skateboarding makes its mark
Report from the skatepark:
As Jagger Eaton stood on the lip preparing to drop into his second run, his head began bouncing to the beat. It is safe to assume the skatepark is the only place over the next couple of weeks where Olympic athletes will be listening to AirPods while they work, and there won’t be many gymnasts, sailors or 110m hurdlers wearing jeans, either. Skating is here and its doing things differently.
The sport made its Olympic debut under the blistering Tokyo sun, and it was captivating ride. Some in the skateboarding community have been deeply sceptical about its move into the mainstream, who feel skating is selling its soul to grey men in suits. But if anything skating managed to achieve both: finally performing on the Olympics’ uniquely global stage while retaining an entirely alternative ethos from the rest.
Eaton had to regather one of those AirPods when he took a tumble but he did enough over the course of the final to win bronze, achieving a dream his mother, a former US gymnast, never did. Aged only 20, the Arizonan has some future ahead of him. Brazil’s Kelvin Hoefler won silver and the mesmerising local talent Yuto Horigome won the first skateboard gold in Olympic history, to the delight of the few Japanese officials and media lucky enough to witness it.
Skateboarding embraces Olympic stage as Tokyo’s Yuto Horigome beats US star Nyjah Huston
Skating made a captivating Olympic debut managing to shine on the global stage while retaining its alternative ethos from the rest of the Games
