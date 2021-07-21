Brisbane to host 2032 Olympic Games

Brisbane has been confirmed as the host city for the 2032 Olympic Games at an International Olympic Committee session in Tokyo.

Australia’s Queensland capital was earmarked for selection in February as part of the IOC’s new preferred-candidate model, designed to avoid expensive bidding wars for hosting rights, and has now been officially awarded the Games in a vote by IOC members.

The IOC said Brisbane’s bid made use of 84 per cent existing or temporary venues. Local officials have suggested that The Gabba cricket ground could be demolished and rebuilt to become the lead venue for the Games.

“We know what it takes to deliver a successful Games in Australia,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told International Olympic Committee voters in an 11-minute live video link from his office.

Brisbane follows 2028 host Los Angeles in getting 11 years to prepare for hosting the Games. Paris will host in 2024.

When asked where this left other cities that might have been interested in hosting the Games, IOC president Thomas Bach said last month: “The advantage of this new (preferred host) approach is that we now already have a pool of interested parties who want to organise an Olympic Games in 2036 or even 2040. I think we can be extremely satisfied that this process just continues. The future of the Games look bright.”

The announcement comes on the eve of Tokyo 2020, with the opening ceremony taking place on Friday, although some sporting events including softball and football have already begun.

