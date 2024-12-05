The Charlotte Dujardin horse-whipping scandal puts dressage’s Olympic future at risk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

There is one North Star at the Olympics, one inalienable truth that guides this movement through uncertain times. Athletes measure success in gold, silver and bronze but the International Olympic Committee is a bit more brutal about the real bottom line.

Without sponsors and broadcasters, the Olympics would be a shell event, which is why the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) may soon be forced to make some difficult decisions about the future of dressage.

The whistleblowing lawyer who reported Great Britain’s Charlotte Dujardin to the FEI insists the incident is just the tip of the iceberg – and the sport simply cannot afford any more negative headlines.

Dujardin has now been suspended from all competition for one year, with the four-time Olympic champion admitting at the time that she was “deeply ashamed” of the video which saw her whipping a horse’s legs during a training session.

Video shows Olympian Charlotte Dujardin whipping horse repeatedly

The footage showed her using a long whip at least 24 times in one minute during a lesson at her private stable in Gloucestershire.

Dujardin’s Games were prematurely finished – she withdrew from the team hours before she was handed an initial six-month provisional ban before the FEI concluded its report. Her future beyond the suspension and the road to LA28 remains in doubt.

Six Olympic medals have translated into significant financial success, with a string of organisations as her official sponsors, including high-end equestrian brands Charles Owen and Le Mieux. For nine years, she has worked as a global ambassador for animal welfare charity Brooke. Those endorsements look on extremely thin ice today.

Even more unclear is the future of dressage at the Games – and there is precedent for the sport’s concern, the FEI is already on the watch list, with Olympic organisers highly concerned about reputational damage, especially in their bid to persuade younger audiences to engage. The sport is set for LA28, yet the venue is pending the city of Los Angeles’ approval.

“What you need to understand is what happened here with Dujardin is not an isolated incident in this sport,” Mr Wensing told The Independent this summer. “This is really the tip of the iceberg and I don’t expect this story to be the last, more riders will be watching this concerned, I have no doubt about that.

“There is a fear culture in dressage and that’s why my client wishes to remain anonymous but things need to change – this isn’t sport, it’s simply animal cruelty.

“It’s unacceptable that dressage as a sport should be accompanied by animal abuse – how could we watch this person (Dujardin) maybe collect another Olympic gold and stay silent? If top-level sport can only be performed in such a way that the welfare of the horse is compromised, then top-level sport should be abolished, it’s that simple. That is the question facing the FEI and the International Olympic Committee now.”

open image in gallery Charlotte Dujardin had been associated with several high-end equestrian brands ( Getty )

Dujardin was keen to stress the video showed an isolated incident, an “error of judgement” from several years ago. However, the damage she has done to her career and brand is incalculable and the impact on her sport perhaps even greater. Now her suspension has been confirmed, the sport must rebuild at the start of a new Olympic cycle.

And perhaps there should be no surprise, earlier this year seven-time Olympic dressage champion Isabell Werth wrote to FEI president Ingmar de Vos and FEI secretary general Sabrina Ibanez to express concern about the sport’s future after a string of animal cruelty cases.

“Our sport is in serious danger,” she said. “The current scandals and the bad reputation threaten its existence and could mean the end of dressage as an Olympic discipline.”

Equestrian circles can be famously nepotistic and top dressage horses can cost up to £200,000 – often making the sport the preserve of the wealthy and well-connected, a trend that Dujardin bucked. And with this amount of money comes huge pressure to perform.

Last year, a Danish television channel broadcast an undercover investigation from the riding school of Andreas Helgstrand, a former Olympic dressage bronze medallist. Horses were showing bleeding from their mouths and flanks after training sessions and the rider was banned until 2025.

open image in gallery Dujardin is Team GB’s joint most decorated female athlete with six Olympic medals ( PA Archive )

Earlier this year, graphic videos were released from the stables of American dressage rider Cesar Parra. He was shown repeatedly whipping and even kicking his horses.

It’s more than a decade since the FEI banned the controversial dressage training method known as Rollkur, which involves a rider pulling the horse’s mouth far down with the reins, so that the animal almost bites its own chest.

However, there is a belief that behind closed doors the practice remains. German international Matthias Rath was forced to deny using the Rollkur on his horse Totilas during a training event four years ago, the horse dying later that year.

Equestrianism has high-profile supporters within the Olympic movement, including Anne, Princess Royal – a European champion and Team GB Olympian in eventing. But the sport is acutely aware of the pressure that could be applied if welfare scandals continue.

It’s not cheap to stage and every element of every sport at the Games is ruthlessly scored by the IOC, including press coverage and social media sentiment.

open image in gallery The very future of dressage as an Olympic sport is in doubt ( AP )

Two years ago, double Olympic eventing champion Mark Todd was forced to apologise after a video posted on TikTok showed him repeatedly striking a horse with a branch.

And in Tokyo, German modern pentathlon coach Kim Raisner was suspended from the Olympics after punching a horse during the show jumping element of the competition.

IOC president Thomas Bach made his feelings known in no uncertain terms this summer that the sport must get its house in order with riding not part of the modern pentathlon in Paris, having been replaced by a Ninja Warrior-style obstacle course.

The FEI may soon come under similar pressure and dressage, which delivers much less commercial revenue than other equestrian disciplines, may pay the price. And Dujardin will ultimately share the blame.

