Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Charlotte Dujardin, one of the stars of Team GB ahead of the Olympics, has been banned from the Paris Games over allegations she whipped a horse “24 times” like it was “an elephant in a circus”.

Dujardin, a three-time Olympic champion, earlier withdrew from all competitions due to a video that shows the dressage rider “making an error of judgement during a coaching session” to a young rider four years ago.

Stephan Wensing, a lawyer representing the 19-year-old who filed the complaint against Dujardin, said the incident took place when the 39-year-old was telling the student to lift up the legs of the horse.

He told The Telegraph: “She took the long whip and she was beating the horse more than 24 times in one minute.” He added: “It was like an elephant in the circus.”

The International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) confirmed that it had been sent footage of Dujardin “engaging in conduct contrary to the principles of horse welfare” and has decided to provisionally suspend the rider for six months with immediate effect.

The FEI said in a statement that Dujardin fully cooperated with their investigaton, admitting she is the individual in the video and acknowledging her conduct was inappropriate before withdrawing from the Olympics.

Dujardin was bidding to become Britain’s most decorated female Olympian at this summer’s Games in Paris. In a statement, she said she is “deeply ashamed” and the incident “was completely out of character and does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my pupils”.

The 39-year-old withdrew from all competition while the International FEI investigated the footage, and the organisation has now decided to suspend Dujardin for six months while it continues its investigation.

The content of the video in question, which has resurfaced just days before the Olympics begin, allegedly shows Dujardin mistreating a horse at a private stable. The video was sent to the FEI on Monday by a Dutch lawyer representing an undisclosed complainant.

A report on the Dutch website Horses.nl said the lawyer was Stephan Wensing and stated that the video showed Dujardin hitting a student’s horse with a whip.

“It is unacceptable that dressage sport should be accompanied by animal abuse,” Wensing told Horses.nl . “If top-level sport can only be performed in such a way that the welfare of the horse is compromised, then top-level sport should be abolished.”

Dujardin, British Equestrian and British Dressage were informed of the allegations and the FEI’s investigation and were given a deadline of 4pm UK time on Tuesday afternoon to respond.

Dujardin released her statement announcing her decision to withdraw from the Olympics just minutes before the deadline.

Dujardin won two gold medals at London 2012 riding Valegro ( Getty )

“We are deeply disappointed with this case, especially as we approach the Olympic Games in Paris 2024, said the FEI’s president Ingmar De Vos. “However, it is our responsibility and crucial that we address any instances of abuse, as equine welfare cannot be compromised.

“Charlotte has expressed genuine remorse for her actions, and we recognise and appreciate her willingness to take responsibility. Despite the unfortunate timing, we believe this action reaffirms the FEI’s commitment to welfare as the guardians of our equine partners and the integrity of our sport.”

A statement from Dujardin earlier on Tuesday said: “A video has emerged from four years ago which shows me making an error of judgement during a coaching session.

“Understandably, the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEl) is investigating and I have made the decision to withdraw from all competition, including the Paris Olympics, while this process takes place.

“What happened was completely out of character and does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my pupils, however, there is no excuse. I am deeply ashamed and should have set a better example in that moment.

“I am sincerely sorry for my actions and devastated that I have let everyone down, including Team GB, fans and sponsors.

“I will cooperate fully with the FEl, British Equestrian Federation and British Dressage during their investigations, and will not be commenting further until the process is complete.”

The Olympics opening ceremony is on Friday while the dressage competition at Paris 2024 is scheduled to begin on 30 July, at the Chateau de Versailles.

Charlotte Dujardin celebrating after winning gold in London (Steve Parsons, PA) ( PA Archive )

A medal of any colour would have taken Dujardin ahead of cyclist Laura Kenny as Britain’s most decorated female Olympian, with the pair currently tied on six medals.

Dujardin won team and individual gold medals at London 2012 and won individual gold and team silver four years later in Rio, competing in both games on horse Valegro.

Dujardin had a different horse, Gio, at the delayed Tokyo Games three years ago and she was set to ride Imhotep this summer in Paris.

Gio, a diminutive horse who was bought as a five-year by Dujardin following Rio, was then sold just months after the Tokyo Games.

One of the biggest controversies of the delayed Tokyo Games in 2021 was a German modern pentathlon coach being thrown out of the Olympics for punching a horse.

The incident triggered a major overhaul of a historic sport and resulted in the equestrian element being removed completely ahead of the Paris Games.

Speaking ahead of the Olympics, Dujardin believed she had a “really good chance” of success in Paris, where she was scheduled to compete in the individual dressage and team event, alongside Carl Hester and Lottie Fry.

Of her chances of making British Olympic history, Dujardin said: “It will be one of the most incredible moments if that does happen, but I don’t put any pressure on myself to make that happen.”