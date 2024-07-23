Charlotte Dujardin provisionally banned over video of alleged horse mistreatment

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Charlotte Dujardin will take no part in the Olympics and has been provisionally suspended for six months by equestrian’s governing body with immediate effect after she was filmed “engaging in conduct contrary to the principles of horse welfare” four years ago.

The three-time Olympic champion had earlier pulled of Paris 2024 due to a video that shows the dressage rider “making an error of judgement during a coaching session”. She is alleged to have repeatedly hit the legs of a student’s horse with a whip while on the ground.

The International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) has now confirmed that it has provisionally suspended Dujardin from all competition for a period of six months while it continues its investigation into the footage.

A statement from the FEI read: “On 22 July 2024, the FEI received a video depicting Ms. Dujardin engaging in conduct contrary to the principles of horse welfare. This video was submitted to the FEI by a lawyer representing an undisclosed complainant. According to the information received, the footage was allegedly taken several years ago during a training session conducted by Ms. Dujardin at a private stable.

“Upon receiving the video, the FEI promptly initiated an investigation. As part of this investigation, Ms. Dujardin, British Equestrian, and British Dressage were informed of the allegations. Ms Dujardin was given a deadline of 17:00 Swiss time on 23 July to respond to the allegations. Subsequently, Ms. Dujardin confirmed that she is the individual depicted in the video and acknowledged that her conduct was inappropriate.

“On 23 July 2024, Charlotte Dujardin requested to be provisionally suspended pending the outcome of the investigations and voluntarily withdrew from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and also confirmed that she will not participate in any competitions pending the outcome of the FEI’s investigation.

“The FEI condemns any conduct contrary to the welfare of horses and has robust rules in place to address such behaviour. Our commitment to ensuring the highest standards of equine welfare and sportsmanship remains unwavering.

“The FEI acknowledges the cooperation of Charlotte Dujardin, British Equestrian, and British Dressage with the ongoing investigation and intends to proceed as swiftly as possible.”

Charlotte Dujardin has been provisionally suspended for six months ( PA Archive )

Dujardin was bidding to become Britain’s most decorated female Olympian at this summer’s Games in Paris. In a statement, she said she is “deeply ashamed” and the incident “was completely out of character and does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my pupils”.

“A video has emerged from four years ago which shows me making an error of judgement during a coaching session,” she said on Tuesday afternoon.

“Understandably, the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEl) is investigating and I have made the decision to withdraw from all competition, including the Paris Olympics, while this process takes place.

“What happened was completely out of character and does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my pupils, however, there is no excuse. I am deeply ashamed and should have set a better example in that moment.

“I am sincerely sorry for my actions and devastated that I have let everyone down, including Team GB, fans and sponsors.

“I will cooperate fully with the FEl, British Equestrian Federation and British Dressage during their investigations, and will not be commenting further until the process is complete.”

The FEI’s president, Ingmar De Vos, said the organisation was “deeply disappointed” with the timing of the case as the sport approaches the Paris Olympics but it had no other choice but to suspend Dujardin from the Games.

“It is our responsibility and crucial that we address any instances of abuse, as equine welfare cannot be compromised,” he said.

“Charlotte has expressed genuine remorse for her actions, and we recognise and appreciate her willingness to take responsibility. Despite the unfortunate timing, we believe this action reaffirms the FEI’s commitment to welfare as the guardians of our equine partners and the integrity of our sport.”