First Covid case in Olympic athletes’ village on eve of Tokyo Games

A resident of the Olympic village has tested positive for Covid-19, organisers have confirmed.

Officials have confirmed the person in question is “games-concerned personnel” and not an athlete.

The Games begin in just under a week on 23 July.

Tokyo officials including Seiko Hashimoto, the president of the organizing committee, confirmed the case and said the positive test was Friday. Organizers say for confidentiality purposes they can only offer a vague description and few details.

"In the current situation, that positive cases arise is something we must assume is possible," said Toshiro Muto, the CEO of the Tokyo organizing committee.

The person in question is listed as a non-resident of Japan who has now been placed in a 14-day quarantine.

The Olympic Village on Tokyo Bay will house about 11,000 athletes during the Olympics and thousands of other staff.

AP