Daryll Neita: Team GB’s ‘Miss Momentum’ targets sprint medals at Paris 2024

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Daryll Neita is embracing her new ‘Miss Momentum’ moniker as she targets a first individual Olympic medal amidst a golden era for women’s sprinting.

Neita, 27, won 4x100m relay bronze at both the Rio and Tokyo Games and is in excellent form in the build-up to her third Olympics, with 2024 Diamond League victories in two distances and 200m silver at June’s European Championships, where she missed out on the title by just 0.01 seconds.

The second-fastest woman in British history may not yet command the same household-name recognition of the country’s quickest, Dina Asher-Smith, but Neita is optimistic this could be the summer that catapults her into a new echelon of public consciousness – and perhaps onto the Paris podium.

“I had a supporter the other day message me on Instagram like, ‘hello, Miss Momentum!’ Neita, who finished eighth in the 100m final in Tokyo, told the PA news agency.

“I was like to be fair, that’s actually quite a good name.

“Momentum is all about just that accumulation of moving in the right direction and finding your flow and just trusting in your process. I think that’s really important.

“It’s been quite a season so far already and we haven’t even gotten to the Games yet. Everything’s going in the right direction.

“I know that my events are absolutely stacked, but it’s a great environment because it breeds competition and good results, so you just need to be a part of it and give it your all.”

Daryll Neita is hoping to spearhead Team GB’s sprint medal bid in Paris ( Getty Images )

“I want to do better than I’ve ever done before. I know what I can achieve and I want to compete for the podium finishes.”

Neita and Asher-Smith will both participate in the women’s 100m and 200m, and are all but certain to take part in the 4x100m relay for Great Britain, the current world bronze medallists who were last month crowned European champions with Neita as the anchor.

While reigning Olympic 100m and 200m champion Elaine Thompson-Herah is out of Paris 2024 with an Achilles injury, the women’s sprints still boast a glittering array of talent.

Neita’s competition includes the United States’ reigning 100m world champion Sha’Carri Richardson and 200m gold medallist Shericka Jackson, who alongside returning silver medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce made it an all-Jamaican Olympic 100m podium three years ago in Tokyo.

Neita has enjoyed plenty of relay success ( PA )

“I say this all the time,” said Neita. “I’m so happy to be in the shape I’m in currently, in this era of women’s sprinting, because I believe it’s the most exciting it’s ever been.

“The line-up is always fire. You know it’s going to be a good race.”

Neita, who for the last two years has trained in Italy under coach Marco Airale, is determined to stoke that fire with her own feet in France where, with momentum still on her side, she refuses to rule herself out of a podium place.

She added: “Everything is going in the right direction.

“What are limits? That’s a made-up thing. They don’t exist. Everything’s unlimited, and you just have to believe in yourself and back yourself.”

PA