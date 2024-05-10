Team GB sprinter Daryll Neita ‘aiming for individual medals’ at Paris 2024

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Daryll Neita is bidding to translate her Diamond League form into Olympic success as the sprinter targets an individual medal at Paris 2024.

A stalwart of Great Britain’s sprint relay quartets, Neita was part of the bronze-medal winning squads in the 4x100m at each of the last two Games.

The 27-year-old also has three World Championship relay medals in her haul, though is yet to podium individually at either the Worlds or Olympics.

But buoyed by a strong start to the season, including a victory over Sha’Carri Richardson in the 200 metres at the Diamond League event in Shanghai, Neita has set her sights on an Olympic medal in the French capital this summer.

“My goals are through the roof. I don’t put limits on myself at all,” Neita told the BBC. “100% I am aiming for individual medals this summer. I don’t see why anyone shouldn’t believe they can; everyone should aim to be the best.

Great Britain’s Daryll Neita is looking to secure a first individual Olympic medal ( PA Wire )

“It would mean the world to me. I have put in so much work to be in this position. It would be all of that hard work and dedication paying off.

“I just believe it’s possible. It would be the best feeling ever.”

Neita finished fifth in the 200m at the World Championships in Budapest last year, and made the final of the 100m at the last Olympics in Tokyo.

She could vie for a medal place with teammate Dina Asher-Smith, the national record holder over both distances and world champion in 2019.

Neita is set to continue her season in Doha this weekend as a busy Diamond League campaign continues, contesting the women’s 100m in Qatar.

“This part of the season is all about going out there, learning from your races and building towards the summer because Paris is the main goal,” Neita explained.

“Every time you go out there you can learn something new. Everything leading up to Paris is a stepping stone - but you have to enjoy the process.”