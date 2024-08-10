Emma Hayes returns the USA’s spark and retires a legend to win Olympic gold

Support truly

The winning machine rolls on. In her first act as manager of the United States, Emma Hayes returned the leading force in the women’s game back to gold medal position.

A first Olympic title in 12 years and fifth overall follows a period where the United States lost what made them dominant. In less than three months, Hayes has managed to remind them of who they are while imprinting her own personal stamp. At the Parc des Princes, Brazil had most of the chances, most of the threat. The USA suffered but hung on, victory secured through Mallory Swanson’s goal early in the second half and Alyssa Naeher’s late saves.

They ensured there would be no fairytale ending for Marta. An icon of Brazilian football and six-time women’s world player of the year, the 38-year-old now heads into retirement without the major title for her country she had long desired, and her trail-blazing career deserved.

Hayes did not have “another drop to give” after bringing her 12 years at Chelsea to an end just 83 days ago. Yet the morning after winning a five consecutive Women’s Super League title at Old Trafford, her adventure with the United States began.

Exhausted by the demands of club football, she sought a better work-life balance and to spend more time with her young son, but the Olympics came first. What better way to start one of the most demanding jobs in world football than by starting the journey at a major international tournament, charged with the mission of immediately returning them to the top?

The USA had been prepared to wait for Hayes following their disastrous World Cup in 2023, where they crashed out in the last-16 and were rather fortunate to even make it that far. The four-time champions had grown complacent, with too many in the team picked on the reputations of their past successes.

As a serial winner with Chelsea, Hayes was seen as both the outstanding managerial candidate to replace the sacked Vlatko Andonovski and the sort of hard-nosed leader to make the tough decisions that were required.

Hayes finally moved the United States forward. From her Olympics squad she left out the 34-year-old Alex Morgan, allowing the forward line of Swanson, Sophia Smith and Trinity Rodman to take centre stage.

She gave opportunities to players who had previously been overlooked, such as the Sam Coffey, who was outstanding in the Olympics final. And Hayes also made bold choices like including the controversial Korbin Albert in her Olympics squad. Albert had been booed by crowds in the United States following social media activity that was anti-LGBTQ.

Albert apologised and in backing her, Hayes said the 20-year-old needed to be shown “tough love” - brought into the squad, she would play a part in Swanson’s winning goal after being handed a start in the Paris final.

It had been a searing afternoon. Brazil could have scored within two minutes when the forward Ludmila broke into the box but shot straight at Naeher, following a ricochet, a rushed clearance, the sort of a chance that would encapsulate a scrappy, untidy half. Brazil constantly threatened something without ever convincing. Ludmila thrashed a shot past Naeher but was offside. Adriana went down in the box following a tangle with Crystal Dunn but nothing was given. Gabi Portilho flicked towards goal from the near post but found Naeher waiting.

The USA offered little apart from the movement and pace of their front three, shoots of blue and red that were constantly looking to dart in behind. But they made it to half-time and Hayes managed to regroup. She switched their shape to counter Brazil’s wing-backs, with Lindsey Horan pushing into a false-nine between Swanson and Smith, with Rodman offering more support to Emily Fox at right back.

It was classic Hayes: assured, unhurried, quietly shaping the game to one that her team could control. In the decisive moment, Brazil were wasteful in midfield but Albert found the pass through from halfway. Smith was offside but Swanson eased onto the path of the ball to finish past the goalkeeper Lorena.

On came Marta. She thought her career was already over, sent off against Spain in the final match of the group stages and suspended for the quarter-finals and semi-finals. Her team-mates kept the dream alive, beating France and Spain to reach the Olympic final.

Still they pushed, never allowing the USA to be comfortable, but nothing came off. Marta stood over a free-kick but curled over, crosses were overhit, frustration mounting. Adriana had the golden chance in extra time, but her header was saved by Naeher’s smart positioning. It ensured the United States were champions again, Hayes a winner already at international level - the dream partnership off to the perfect start in Paris.