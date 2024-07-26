Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Emma Hayes guides USA to opening victory at Olympics

Zambia were brushed aside.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 26 July 2024 06:38
Emma Hayes had her first game in charge of the USWNT (Julio Cortez/AP)
Emma Hayes had her first game in charge of the USWNT (Julio Cortez/AP) (AP)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Former Chelsea boss Emma Hayes secured a first competitive victory as United States women’s head coach after her side beat 10-woman Zambia 3-0 to open their Olympic campaign in Nice.

Hayes’ side ably shut down Orlando Pride attacking threat Barbra Banda, currently the National Women’s Soccer League team-mate joint top scorer, and her dangerous Zambia team-mate Racheal Kundananji.

Trinity Rodman, one of seven US players making their Olympic debut, opened the scoring with a 17th-minute strike from the fringes of the penalty spot, the assist coming from now three-time Olympian Lindsey Horan.

Two Mallory Swanson goals inside as many minutes, assisted by Horan and Sophia Smith respectively, extended the Americans’ lead to 3-0 by the 25th minute.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in