Gary Hall Jr’s lost Olympic medals to be replaced after Los Angeles wildfires
The great Hall will receive replicas of the 10 medals he secured at the 1996, 2000 and 2004 Games
American swimmer Gary Hall Jr. is set to receive replicas of the 10 Olympic medals he lost in the Los Angeles wildfires that destroyed his home, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has said.
Hall represented the United States at the 1996, 2000 and 2004 Olympics, winning five gold, three silver and two bronze medals in Atlanta, Sydney and Athens.
The 50-year-old was forced to leave the medals behind at his Pacific Palisades home during the fires.
“I’m too proud to ask for help, but my worldly possessions right now are the clothes that I was wearing and a toothbrush that I bought yesterday,” Hall told the Los Angeles Times.
“My 10 Olympic medals, everything else I owned and my home and my business were lost.”
Bach said the IOC was in “full solidarity” with the people of Los Angeles.
“Currently the full focus must be on the fight against the fires and the protection of the people and property,” Bach said.
“We have also learned that a great Olympian, Gary Hall Jr, has lost his medals in the fire. The IOC will provide him with replicas.”
Freestyle Hall won back-to-back 50m golds in Sydney and Athens and was a stalwart of the US relay squads.
At least 24 people have died in the wildfires, with another 16 reported missing.
Reuters
