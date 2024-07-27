Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Great Britain medallists on Day One of the Paris Olympics

.

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 27 July 2024 21:17
Great Britain’s Anna Henderson with her silver medal in the women’s time trial at the Paris Olympics (David Davies/PA).
Great Britain’s Anna Henderson with her silver medal in the women’s time trial at the Paris Olympics (David Davies/PA). (PA Wire)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Divers Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen got Great Britain up and running for the Paris Olympics with a bronze medal in the women’s 3m synchronised springboard.

The pair became the first British women to win an Olympic medal in diving since Elizabeth Ferris won bronze in the 10m platform in Rome in 1960.

Anna Henderson followed up with silver in the women’s time trial. Several riders crashed in the treacherous conditions but the Hemel Hempstead-born rider kept her cool to claim second behind Australian Grace Brown.

Here the PA news agency looks at the Great Britain medallists on day one of the Games:

Silver 1, Bronze 1. Total 2.

SilverAnna Henderson, cycling, women’s time trial.

Great Britain’s Anna Henderson pictured en route to a silver medal in the women’s time trial (David Davies/PA).
Great Britain’s Anna Henderson pictured en route to a silver medal in the women’s time trial (David Davies/PA). (PA Wire)

BronzeYasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen, diving, women’s 3m synchronised.

Great Britain’s Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen with their women’s 3m synchronised springboard diving bronze medals (Mike Egerton/PA).
Great Britain’s Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen with their women’s 3m synchronised springboard diving bronze medals (Mike Egerton/PA). (PA Wire)

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in